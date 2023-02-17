New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice Evacuation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915703/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Voice Evacuation Systems estimated at US$722.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$712.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $211.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Voice Evacuation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$211.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$259.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Active Total Security Systems
- ATEÏS Group
- Audico Systems Oy
- Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd.
- Bosch Security Systems Inc.
- Eaton Corporation
- Hacousto Protec
- Hallmark Fire Ltd.
- OPTIMUS S.A
- RCF S.p.A
- Siemens Building Technologies
- STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions Inc.
- TOA Corporation
- UTC Building and Industrial Systems
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs): A Prelude
Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs)
Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Manufacturers
Recent Market Activity
Benefits Encourage VES Deployments on a Larger Scale
New & Harmonized Standards Set the Platform for Wider
Proliferation of VES
High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects
A Snapshot of Systems, Equipment & Components Deployed in
Building Automation
Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the VES Market
VES Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services
Competition Grows from Low-Cost Asian Companies
Voice Evacuation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Active Total Security Systems (India)
ATEÏS Group (Netherlands)
Audico Systems Oy (Finland)
Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd. (UK)
Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (USA)
Eaton Corporation (USA)
Hacousto Protec (Netherlands)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Honeywell Life Safety Systems UK (UK)
Gent by Honeywell (UK)
Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
OPTIMUS S.A (Spain)
RCF S.p.A (Italy)
Siemens Building Technologies (Switzerland)
STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc. (USA)
TOA Corporation (Japan)
UTC Building and Industrial Systems (USA)
Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Innovations Unfold New Growth Opportunities
Customer Requirements Prompt Technological Advancements
Vendors Integrate Infotainment Features to Boost System Appeal &
Image
Wireless Models Set to Proliferate the Market
VESs Featuring Advanced Software Make their Way
Stable Growth in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for the Market
Non-Residential Building Market: Key Consumer of VESs
Demand on Rise from Transportation Sector
VES Seeks Role in the Airport Security Mix
Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector
Residential Buildings: Small but Important Market
Widening Addressable Market to Accelerate Future Deployments
VES for Mass Notification
Standalone Systems Ideal for Small to Medium-Sized Buildings
Custom Made Systems Suffice Demanding Requirements of
ultifaceted Facilities
Scalable Systems Gain Preference in Large & Complex Sites
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
