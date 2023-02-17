New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice Evacuation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915703/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Voice Evacuation Systems estimated at US$722.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$712.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $211.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Voice Evacuation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$211.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$259.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Active Total Security Systems

- ATEÏS Group

- Audico Systems Oy

- Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd.

- Bosch Security Systems Inc.

- Eaton Corporation

- Hacousto Protec

- Hallmark Fire Ltd.

- OPTIMUS S.A

- RCF S.p.A

- Siemens Building Technologies

- STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions Inc.

- TOA Corporation

- UTC Building and Industrial Systems





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915703/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs): A Prelude

Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs)

Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Manufacturers

Recent Market Activity

Benefits Encourage VES Deployments on a Larger Scale

New & Harmonized Standards Set the Platform for Wider

Proliferation of VES

High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects

A Snapshot of Systems, Equipment & Components Deployed in

Building Automation

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the VES Market

VES Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services

Competition Grows from Low-Cost Asian Companies

Voice Evacuation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Active Total Security Systems (India)

ATEÏS Group (Netherlands)

Audico Systems Oy (Finland)

Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd. (UK)

Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (USA)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

Hacousto Protec (Netherlands)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell Life Safety Systems UK (UK)

Gent by Honeywell (UK)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

OPTIMUS S.A (Spain)

RCF S.p.A (Italy)

Siemens Building Technologies (Switzerland)

STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc. (USA)

TOA Corporation (Japan)

UTC Building and Industrial Systems (USA)

Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Innovations Unfold New Growth Opportunities

Customer Requirements Prompt Technological Advancements

Vendors Integrate Infotainment Features to Boost System Appeal &

Image

Wireless Models Set to Proliferate the Market

VESs Featuring Advanced Software Make their Way

Stable Growth in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for the Market

Non-Residential Building Market: Key Consumer of VESs

Demand on Rise from Transportation Sector

VES Seeks Role in the Airport Security Mix

Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector

Residential Buildings: Small but Important Market

Widening Addressable Market to Accelerate Future Deployments

VES for Mass Notification

Standalone Systems Ideal for Small to Medium-Sized Buildings

Custom Made Systems Suffice Demanding Requirements of

ultifaceted Facilities

Scalable Systems Gain Preference in Large & Complex Sites



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice

Evacuation Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Voice Evacuation Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Voice Evacuation Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Voice Evacuation Systems Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 18-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 18-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 18-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice

Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA Historic Review for Voice Evacuation Systems by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 18-Year Perspective for Voice Evacuation Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Voice Evacuation Systems

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Voice Evacuation

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Voice Evacuation Systems by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Voice Evacuation

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: China Historic Review for Voice Evacuation Systems by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 18-Year Perspective for Voice Evacuation

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Evacuation Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Voice Evacuation Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Voice Evacuation

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Voice Evacuation Systems

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Voice Evacuation

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: France Historic Review for Voice Evacuation Systems

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: France 18-Year Perspective for Voice Evacuation

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Voice Evacuation Systems

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Voice Evacuation

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Voice Evacuation Systems by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Voice Evacuation

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice

Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK Historic Review for Voice Evacuation Systems by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: UK 18-Year Perspective for Voice Evacuation Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 44: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Voice Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Voice Evacuation

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Voice

Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Voice Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Voice Evacuation

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Voice Evacuation

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 50: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Voice Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Rest of World Historic Review for Voice Evacuation

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Voice

Evacuation Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915703/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________