New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Security Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087373/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Managed Security Services Market to Reach $124.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Managed Security Services estimated at US$50.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Identity & Access Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$29.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Antivirus / Anti-Malware segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Managed Security Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)
- AT&T, Inc.
- Avaya Inc.
- BT Group plc
- CenturyLink
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- DXC Technology Co.,
- Fortinet Inc.
- H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- McAfee Inc.
- Qualys Inc.
- SecureWorks Inc.
- SonicWall Inc.
- Symantec Corporation
- Trustwave Holdings Inc.
- UBIqube Solutions
- Unisys Corporation
- Verizon Enterprise Solutions
- WatchGuard Technologies Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087373/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Modern Connected World and its Share of Perils
Recent Market Activity
Rise in Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Increased Adoption of
Cyber Security Services
A Peek into Common Security Threats for Enterprise IT Assets
Types of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations -
Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
Types of External Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked
in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
Ever-Growing Threat Landscape Compels Demand for Managed
Security Services
MSSPs Enable Low Cost & Simplified Administration
Opportunities for MSSPs in the Network Security Market
Steady Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions to Fuel Future Growth in the Managed
Security Services Market
Periods of Economic Slowdown Increases Security Risks -
Magnifies the Business Case for Efficient Security Solutions
Stable Economic Scenario to Further Improve Market Prospects
Managed Security Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advanced Managed Security Solutions - The Need of the Hour
Security Threats from Cloud Infrastructure Deployments to Drive
Demand for Cloud-based MSS
Convergence Continues to Gain Strength
Need for Log Monitoring & Management Accelerates Demand for SIEM
Small & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs) - A Lucrative Market Segment
Cost Benefits & Compliance Needs Spur Market Demand
E-Commerce Instigates New Demand for MSS
Security for Mobile Applications to Offer Huge Business
Opportunity
Initiatives by MSSPs for Mobile Security
Growing BYOD Phenomenon Steers Adoption of Managed Security
Services
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Threat from Social Networking Sites Puts Focus on MSS
Big Data Analytics Set to Storm the Managed Security Market
Internet of Things (IoT) and Widening Attack Surface Drive Demand
Mushrooming Datacenters Widen the Scope & Span of MSS
Content Filtering an Integral part of Unified Threat Management
(UTM)
Firewalls Remain Integral to Network Security
Enterprises Embrace VPN Services to Achieve Network Security
and Anonymity
Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems - A Review of
Opportunities
Adoption of SDN and NFV Technologies Enable Flexible Deployment
of Security Functions
Endpoint Security Gains Importance in MSS Portfolio
Security as a Service Model Augments Prospects for MSS Providers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Managed Security Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity & Access Management by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Identity & Access Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Identity & Access
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Firewall by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Firewall by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Firewall by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Risk &
Compliance Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Risk & Compliance
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Risk & Compliance
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Information & Event Management by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Security Information &
Event Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Security Information &
Event Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Intrusion Detection /
Intrusion Prevention by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Intrusion Detection /
Intrusion Prevention by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Encryption by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Encryption by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Encryption by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antivirus / Anti-Malware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Antivirus / Anti-Malware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 54: World 16-Year Perspective for Antivirus /
Anti-Malware by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 56: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 57: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 58: World Managed Security Services Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Managed Security Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Type - Identity & Access
Management, Antivirus / Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk &
Compliance Management, Security Information & Event Management,
Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention, Encryption and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for Managed Security Services by
Type - Identity & Access Management, Antivirus / Anti-Malware,
Firewall, Risk & Compliance Management, Security Information &
Event Management, Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention,
Encryption and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Identity &
Access Management, Antivirus / Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk &
Compliance Management, Security Information & Event Management,
Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention, Encryption and
Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for Managed Security Services by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security Services
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Vertical - BFSI, Government &
Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: USA Historic Review for Managed Security Services by
Vertical - BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: USA 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security Services
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Type - Identity & Access
Management, Antivirus / Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk &
Compliance Management, Security Information & Event Management,
Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention, Encryption and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Managed Security Services
by Type - Identity & Access Management, Antivirus /
Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk & Compliance Management, Security
Information & Event Management, Intrusion Detection / Intrusion
Prevention, Encryption and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Identity & Access Management, Antivirus / Anti-Malware,
Firewall, Risk & Compliance Management, Security Information &
Event Management, Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention,
Encryption and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Managed Security Services
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Vertical - BFSI, Government &
Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Managed Security Services
by Vertical - BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Managed Security Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Type - Identity & Access
Management, Antivirus / Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk &
Compliance Management, Security Information & Event Management,
Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention, Encryption and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Managed Security Services
by Type - Identity & Access Management, Antivirus /
Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk & Compliance Management, Security
Information & Event Management, Intrusion Detection / Intrusion
Prevention, Encryption and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Identity & Access Management, Antivirus / Anti-Malware,
Firewall, Risk & Compliance Management, Security Information &
Event Management, Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention,
Encryption and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Managed Security Services
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Vertical - BFSI, Government &
Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Managed Security Services
by Vertical - BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Managed Security Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Type - Identity & Access
Management, Antivirus / Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk &
Compliance Management, Security Information & Event Management,
Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention, Encryption and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Managed Security Services
by Type - Identity & Access Management, Antivirus /
Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk & Compliance Management, Security
Information & Event Management, Intrusion Detection / Intrusion
Prevention, Encryption and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Identity & Access Management, Antivirus / Anti-Malware,
Firewall, Risk & Compliance Management, Security Information &
Event Management, Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention,
Encryption and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Managed Security Services
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Vertical - BFSI, Government &
Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: China Historic Review for Managed Security Services
by Vertical - BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Managed Security Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Managed Security Services
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Type - Identity & Access
Management, Antivirus / Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk &
Compliance Management, Security Information & Event Management,
Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention, Encryption and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Managed Security Services
by Type - Identity & Access Management, Antivirus /
Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk & Compliance Management, Security
Information & Event Management, Intrusion Detection / Intrusion
Prevention, Encryption and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Identity & Access Management, Antivirus / Anti-Malware,
Firewall, Risk & Compliance Management, Security Information &
Event Management, Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention,
Encryption and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Managed Security Services
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Managed Security
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security Services by Vertical - BFSI, Government &
Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087373/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Managed Security Services Market to Reach $124.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Security Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087373/?utm_source=GNW