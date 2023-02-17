High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Thin-Film for Various Industries Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Interconnect, Capacitors, Gates), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high-k and CVD ALD metal precursors market size is expected to reach USD 857.8 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for thin film deposition with a low thermal budget, more accuracy in thickness control, and better conformance over three-dimensional (3D) structures is increasing as semiconductor device technology advances.

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for a variety of thin-film materials for various industrial applications and the emergence of atomic layer deposition of noble elements including rhodium, iridium, palladium, and platinum.



The industry is further expanding to a higher extent due to the trend of miniaturizing semiconductors as well as electronic gadgets and the growing requirement to improve performance. Another major factor propelling the industry expansion is the growing use of semiconductors and microelectronic devices in a variety of industry verticals, including automotive, aerospace, industrial, and consumer goods. In addition, improvements in deposition methods, rising consumer demand for higher deposition speeds, and increased commercialization of High-k and CVD ALD procedures are some of the main drivers of the industry.



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant decline in many businesses, including the need for materials. The global economic downturn, supply-chain constraints, a lack of semiconductor chips, and export/import restrictions have all been overcome. However, given the considerable pent-up demand and anticipated recovery in industry demand brought on by the opening of economies and a rise in consumer spending power, the short-term forecast for the high-k and CVD ALD metal precursors sector appears positive. Asia Pacific accounted for a sizable portion of the global industry and is also credited with having experienced the quickest growth in the global market, which was fueled by the explosive rise of electronic devices and fueled product demand.



High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market Report Highlights

The interconnect segment accounted for the largest share of the overall revenue in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2022 and is projected to expand further at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

This growth can be attributed to the high demand for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors and the rapid expansion of the electronics industry in China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries

The world's center for semiconductor production is located in important Asian economies like China, South Korea, and Taiwan, which contributes to the region's dominance

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $551.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $857.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. High-k and CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market: Technology Outlook



Chapter 5. High-k and CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Air Liquide

Adeka Corporation

Air Product & Chemicals, Inc.

Colnatec

Dow Chemical

Linde

Merck KGAA

Nanmat Technology Co. Ltd.

Praxair

Samsung

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6cg70-k-and-cvd?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment