Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Above 95%, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 80% - 95% segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $711.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$711.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$732 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$467.7 Million by the year 2030.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Wide Use Case Across Diverse Industrial Sectors: Cornerstone
for Present & Future Growth of the Market
Key Applications of CMC in Major End-Use Sectors: A Snapshot
Developing Regions Drive Volume Growth
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities
Stable Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Global CMC Market
Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market
Chinese Companies Seek to Enhance Global Footprint
Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)
Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co., Ltd. (China)
Ashland, Inc. (USA)
CP Kelco (USA)
Daicel Corporation (Japan)
DKS Co. Ltd. (Japan)
DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
LOTTE Fine Chemical (South Korea)
Lamberti S.p.A. (Italy)
Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Quimica Amtex S.A De C.V (Mexico)
Shanghai ShenGuang Edible Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China)
Ugur Seluloz Kimya A.S. (Turkey)
Xuzhou Liyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
F&B Sector Emerges as Key Consumer Amid Rising Demand for
Quality Foods
Higher Uptake of Processed Foods Fuels CMC Consumption Volumes
CMC: A Mainstream Additive in Ice Cream Making
CMC: Ideal Ingredient for Beverage Processing
Detergents: The Second Major End-Use Segment
CMC Assumes Importance in Paper Manufacturing
Pharmaceuticals Domain Extends Robust Growth Prospects
Uptrend in Personal Care Market Bodes Well
CMC Adds Value to Textiles & Fabrics
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Factors Enhance Market
Prospects
Urban Sprawl
Growing Middle Class Population
Increasing Disposable Incomes
Growing Popularity of Alternatives Niggles Market Prospects
Guar Gum
Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC)
