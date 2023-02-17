New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0836243/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Above 95%, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 80% - 95% segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $711.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$711.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$732 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$467.7 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured)

- Akzo Nobel NV

- Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co. Ltd.

- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

- CP Kelco

- Daicel Corporation

- DKS Co. Ltd.

- Dow Inc.

- Lamberti S.p.A.

- LOTTE Fine Chemical

- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

- Quimica Amtex S.A De C.V

- Shanghai ShenGuang Edible Chemicals Co. Ltd.

- Ugur Seluloz Kimya A.S.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0836243/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Wide Use Case Across Diverse Industrial Sectors: Cornerstone

for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Key Applications of CMC in Major End-Use Sectors: A Snapshot

Developing Regions Drive Volume Growth

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Global CMC Market

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Chinese Companies Seek to Enhance Global Footprint

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co., Ltd. (China)

Ashland, Inc. (USA)

CP Kelco (USA)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

DKS Co. Ltd. (Japan)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

LOTTE Fine Chemical (South Korea)

Lamberti S.p.A. (Italy)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Quimica Amtex S.A De C.V (Mexico)

Shanghai ShenGuang Edible Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China)

Ugur Seluloz Kimya A.S. (Turkey)

Xuzhou Liyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

F&B Sector Emerges as Key Consumer Amid Rising Demand for

Quality Foods

Higher Uptake of Processed Foods Fuels CMC Consumption Volumes

CMC: A Mainstream Additive in Ice Cream Making

CMC: Ideal Ingredient for Beverage Processing

Detergents: The Second Major End-Use Segment

CMC Assumes Importance in Paper Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals Domain Extends Robust Growth Prospects

Uptrend in Personal Care Market Bodes Well

CMC Adds Value to Textiles & Fabrics

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Factors Enhance Market

Prospects

Urban Sprawl

Growing Middle Class Population

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Growing Popularity of Alternatives Niggles Market Prospects

Guar Gum

Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Refining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Oil & Refining by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Refining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paint & Textile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Paint & Textile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Paint & Textile by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetics & Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cosmetics & Personal Care

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Cosmetics & Personal

Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paper Coating & Household Care by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Paper Coating & Household

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper Coating &

Household Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Above 95% by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Above 95% by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 95% by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 80% -

95% by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for 80% - 95% by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for 80% - 95% by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Below 80% by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Below 80% by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 80% by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% -

95% and Below 80% - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage,

Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics &

Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

by Application - Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining,

Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care,

Paper Coating & Household Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint &

Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% -

95% and Below 80% - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80%

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage,

Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics &

Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining,

Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care,

Paper Coating & Household Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical,

Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating &

Household Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% -

95% and Below 80% - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80%

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage,

Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics &

Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining,

Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care,

Paper Coating & Household Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint &

Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% -

95% and Below 80% - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80%

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage,

Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics &

Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining,

Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care,

Paper Coating & Household Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint &

Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% -

95% and Below 80% - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80%

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage,

Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics &

Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining,

Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care,

Paper Coating & Household Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical,

Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating &

Household Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% -

95% and Below 80% - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80%

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage,

Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics &

Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining,

Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care,

Paper Coating & Household Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical,

Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating &

Household Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% -

95% and Below 80% - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80%

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage,

Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics &

Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining,

Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care,

Paper Coating & Household Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical,

Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating &

Household Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% -

95% and Below 80% - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80%

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage,

Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics &

Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining,

Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care,

Paper Coating & Household Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint &

Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% -

95% and Below 80% - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage,

Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics &

Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

by Application - Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining,

Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care,

Paper Coating & Household Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint &

Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% -

95% and Below 80% - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80%

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage,

Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics &

Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining,

Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care,

Paper Coating & Household Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint &

Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% -

95% and Below 80% - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80%

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage,

Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics &

Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Carboxymethyl Cellulose

(CMC) by Application - Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining,

Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care,

Paper Coating & Household Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverage, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical,

Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating &

Household Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level -

Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Above 95%, 80% - 95% and

Below 80% Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Carboxymethyl

Cellulose (CMC) by Purity Level - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Above 95%, 80% - 95% and Below 80% for the Years



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0836243/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________