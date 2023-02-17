New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Riding Mowers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282476/?utm_source=GNW





The global riding mowers market will grow from $11.24 billion in 2022 to $11.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The riding mowers market is expected to grow to $13.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9%.



Riding mowers market consists of sales of articulating lawn mowers and battery powered riding mowers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Riding mowers refer to lawnmowers on which the operator is seated, unlike mowers that are pushed or towed.Riding mowers use a horizontally rotating blade system, though usually with multiple blades.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the riding mowers market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the riding mowers market.



The regions covered in the riding mowers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of riding mowers are rear engine riding mowers, tractors (including lawn and garden tractors), and zero turning radius (ztr) mowers.Rear engine riding mowers refers to self-propelled riding vehicles designed for mowing lawns.



Nearly 50% of rear-engine riding mowers have been used for lawns 1/2 to 1 acre in size.The fuel types are gas-powered, propane-powered, electric-powered, cordless/battery, and electric corded.



The various end-users involved are residential and commercial.



The rise in lawn care and gardening activities and large garden areas in public places, schools, and recreational places drive the riding mowers market.Riding mowers are easy to use when compared with push lawnmowers when large areas are being mowed.



People are turning towards lawn care and gardening for reasons such as a hobby, to obtain a sense of accomplishment, a way to reduce stress, and access to fresh food.According to ScottsMiracle-Gro’s survey released in June 2020, more than 55% of American adults are currently gardening or caring for their lawn during the COVID-19 outbreak.



According to the Office for National Statistics survey, around 45% of Britons are coping with the lockdown by gardening.Lawn care and gardening activities require mowers for trimming the grass that enhances the image of the property.



Increasing garden activities and the benefit that ride mowers provide propel the riding mowers market’s growth.



During the forecast period, the adoption of artificial turf for sports and residential lawns is expected to limit the growth of the riding mowers market.Artificial turfs have made a big influence in drought-prone regions where maintaining lawns is an expensive affair.



For instance, the number of football pitches in Iceland with artificial turf was 154 pitches with outdoor mini-pitches made of artificial turf being the largest in comparison with outdoor natural grass pitches being 148. Synthetic grass, which is almost identical to natural grass in terms of touch and comfort is being used in indoor and outdoor spaces affecting the riding mowers market negatively.



The launch of technically-advanced lawn mowers, such as robotic lawnmowers is gaining popularity in the riding mowers market.Robotic lawnmowers have gained popularity, owing to their durability and great working efficiency.



For instance, in May 2022, Mammotion, a China-based provider of innovative electric robotics tools, launched LUBA, with smart robotic technology.It is the first perimeter wire-free robot lawn mower produced by the firm.



By dispensing with conventional gas-powered push and ride-on mowers as well as the currently available robot mowers requiring perimeter cables, LUBA, which is designed particularly for residential usage, is poised to alter the future of lawn care maintenance.



The countries covered in the riding mowers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



