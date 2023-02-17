WWF-Canada announces new chair of the board, Meena Ballantyne

Toronto, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WWF-Canada is pleased to announce that Meena Ballantyne has been named the new chair of its Board of Directors. Ms. Ballantyne is the retired Deputy Minister of Status of Women Canada, and spent more than 30 years in senior executive positions at Health Canada, the Privy Council Office and Canadian Heritage.

Her deep knowledge of the federal government, experience in leading organizations, and policy and governance skills will help advance WWF-Canada's efforts to fight biodiversity loss and climate change.

Jamie Biggar will take up the vice-chair position. Mr. Biggar is currently the co-founder of My Climate Plan, a membership program and technology platform helping people build climate safe communities.

Lloyd Bryant (Chair of the Board), John S. Fitzpatrick (Chair of the Governance Committee), Eriel Deranger and Tom Heintzman, are retiring from the Board.

In addition to these changes, Julie Gelfand, a Distinguished Fellow of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, is now Chair of the Campaign Steering Committee; Anne-Marie Boucher, an experienced and well-respected tax professional and philanthropist, is now Chair of the Governance Committee. Linda Sampson, Microsoft’s General Manager, Industry and Partner Solutions Finance, will stay on as Chair of the Audit Committee.

New board members include

Michael Etherington , an Omushkego-Cree from Treaty No.9 and a member of Fort Albany First Nation, with lived experience both on and off reserve in northern Ontario. He is currently an Indigenous Consultant for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC)

, an Omushkego-Cree from Treaty No.9 and a member of Fort Albany First Nation, with lived experience both on and off reserve in northern Ontario. He is currently an Indigenous Consultant for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Regional Chief Kluane Adamek ( Aagé) , a proud northerner and citizen of Kluane First Nation, who acknowledges the Matriarchs who have welcomed her into the Dakl’aweidi (Killerwhale) Clan. She has served as the AFN Yukon Regional Chief since 2018 and is the AFN's lead on climate change and the environment.

( , a proud northerner and citizen of Kluane First Nation, who acknowledges the Matriarchs who have welcomed her into the Dakl’aweidi (Killerwhale) Clan. She has served as the AFN Yukon Regional Chief since 2018 and is the AFN's lead on climate change and the environment. Dr. Tammara Soma , an Assistant Professor at the School of Resource and Environmental Management (planning program) at Simon Fraser University and the Research Director of the Food Systems Lab

, an Assistant Professor at the School of Resource and Environmental Management (planning program) at Simon Fraser University and the Research Director of the Food Systems Lab Vince Gasparro, the Managing Director & Head of Sustainable Finance at Roynat Capital – Scotiabank. He brings 20 years of leadership, experience, relationships, and innovation in both finance and government.

Meena Ballantyne, Chair of the Board, WWF-Canada said:

“I’m excited to continue working on the WWF-Canada Board of Directors, especially in the role of Board Chair. With some early wins under our belt in our bold 10-year plan to Regenerate Canada, and following important international conferences on biodiversity and climate, the organization is leading advancements and changes in conservation. Our plan to protect, restore and steward the land and seascapes in Canada is both ambitious and achievable, and I look forward to working with WWF-Canada staff and leadership to achieve new wins for nature in the year to come.”

Megan Leslie, president and CEO, WWF-Canada said:

“WWF-Canada is very happy to announce our new Board Chair, Meena Ballantyne, as well as welcome our new board members, whose knowledge and experience will guide WWF-Canada’s endeavors for nature. Meena’s extensive work with the federal government, leadership skills and experience with WWF-Canada are a most welcome addition to our already impressive roster. I look forward to working with her in this role.

“I’d also like to thank all our outgoing members: Lloyd Bryant, John S. Fitzpatrick, Eriel Deranger and Tom Heintzman for their ongoing support and work in launching our ten-year strategic plan.”

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.