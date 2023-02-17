RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces New Hire

Lexington, N.C., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce a new hire. Katy Allen is an incoming Administrative Assistant.

Allen joins the firm’s Lexington, N.C. office and holds an Associate of Arts degree from Davidson-Davie Community College in Thomasville, N.C. She is originally from Lexington, N.C.

“RH CPAs is excited to welcome Katy,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “She is sure to be an asset to the RH team, and we are looking forward to her contributions. At RH CPAs, we strive to support our hometown community of Lexington as we continue to grow.”

“The firm’s continued growth, which has been explosive recently, is a tribute to our team members and core values,” continued Rives. “We are dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

###