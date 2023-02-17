New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adipic Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090592/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Adipic Acid Market to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Adipic Acid estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Nylon 6,6, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyurethanes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Adipic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Ascend Performance Materials LLC
- BASF SE
- BioAmber Inc.
- Genomatica Inc.
- Huafon Group Co. Ltd.
- INVISTA
- LANXESS AG
- PetroChina Company Ltd.
- Radici Partecipazioni SpA
- Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Shandong Hongye Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
- Solvay SA
- Sumitomo Shoji Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Verdezyne, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090592/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Adipic Acid Market: End-Use Sector Dynamics to Set the Pace of
Growth
Market Analysis by End-Use Segment
Nylon 6/6 - Largest End-Use Segment
Polyurethane - Fastest Growing Segment
Market Analysis by Region
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
Prospects Remain Favorable in Other Developing Regions As Well
Slow Paced Growth Projected in Developed Regions
Stable Economic Scenario to Enhance Growth Prospects
Production Scenario
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Adipic Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bio-based Adipic Acid: A Cost-effective and Eco-Friendly
Alternative to Adipic Acid
NREL Study Achieves Conversion of Lignin-derived Compounds into
Adipic Acid
Automotive Industry - Increasing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Vehicles
Fuels Adipic Acid Demand
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions
Growing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Carpets Presents Opportunities
Rising Production of Footwear Accelerates Consumption of Adipic
Acid based Polyurethanes
Growth in Electronics Manufacturing Activity to Raise Demand
for Adipic Acid
Food Additives: A Small yet Promising Application Market
Opportunities for Adipic Acid in Food Acidulants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon
6,6 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Nylon 6,6 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Nylon 6,6 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethanes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyurethanes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyurethanes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Esters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Adipic Esters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Esters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Adipic Acid Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adipic
Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: China Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: China 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: France Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: France 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adipic
Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: UK Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: UK 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon 6,6,
Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Spain Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Russia Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes,
Adipic Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Adipic Acid by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes,
Adipic Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Australia Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: India Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: India 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes,
Adipic Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6,
Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Adipic Acid
by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Adipic
Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Adipic Acid by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes,
Adipic Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6,
Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Adipic Acid
by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Adipic
Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Adipic Acid by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes,
Adipic Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 98: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Iran Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 101: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Israel Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 104: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes,
Adipic Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 107: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UAE Historic Review for Adipic Acid by Application -
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6,
Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Adipic Acid
by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Adipic
Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AFRICA
Adipic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adipic Acid by Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic
Esters and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Africa Historic Review for Adipic Acid by
Application - Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Adipic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon
6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090592/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Adipic Acid Market to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adipic Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090592/?utm_source=GNW