Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Biomarkers for Diagnosis Drives Growth

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.
Increasing use of biomarkers in Alzheimer's diagnosis and drug development and increasing focus on the development of novel diagnostics & therapeutics due to increase in disease burden is expected to boost the growth of the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market.
For instance, in June 2021, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) Diagnostics Accelerator launched four new research investments for the development of digital biomarkers for Alzheimer's diagnosis. Moreover, in August 2022, the Alzheimer's Association announced the launch of Alzheimer's Network for Treatment and Diagnostics (ALZ-NET), a platform to collect long-term clinical and safety data from patients treated with U.S FDA-approved Alzheimer's disease therapies in real world clinical settings. It is the first network developed specifically for FDA-approved Alzheimer's treatments, collecting real-world evidence on drug effectiveness and side effects over a long period of time.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Luye Pharma Group, Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., Grifols, S.A., AbbVie Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Merz Pharma, Eisai Co. Ltd., Lupin Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Corium, Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market, By Product:
- Therapeutics
- Cholinesterase Inhibitors
- NMDA Receptor Antagonists
- Others
- Diagnostics
- Brain Imaging
- CSF Test for Alzheimer's Disease
Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
By Region/Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Luye Pharma Group
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.
- Grifols, S.A.
- AbbVie Inc.
- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Johnson & Johnson
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Biogen Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Merz Pharma
- Eisai Co. Ltd.
- Lupin Limited
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Apotex Inc.
- Corium, Inc.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6231.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9503.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
5. Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, By Product, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Competitive Landscape
