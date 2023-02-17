Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Biomarkers for Diagnosis Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics Market, by Product, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

Increasing use of biomarkers in Alzheimer's diagnosis and drug development and increasing focus on the development of novel diagnostics & therapeutics due to increase in disease burden is expected to boost the growth of the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market.

For instance, in June 2021, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) Diagnostics Accelerator launched four new research investments for the development of digital biomarkers for Alzheimer's diagnosis. Moreover, in August 2022, the Alzheimer's Association announced the launch of Alzheimer's Network for Treatment and Diagnostics (ALZ-NET), a platform to collect long-term clinical and safety data from patients treated with U.S FDA-approved Alzheimer's disease therapies in real world clinical settings. It is the first network developed specifically for FDA-approved Alzheimer's treatments, collecting real-world evidence on drug effectiveness and side effects over a long period of time.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Luye Pharma Group, Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., Grifols, S.A., AbbVie Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Merz Pharma, Eisai Co. Ltd., Lupin Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Corium, Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market, By Product:

Therapeutics

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

Others

Diagnostics

Brain Imaging

CSF Test for Alzheimer's Disease

Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Region/Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Luye Pharma Group

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

AbbVie Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Merck KGaA

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly and Company

Biogen Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Merz Pharma

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Apotex Inc.

Corium, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6231.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9503.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, By Product, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjpzrs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment