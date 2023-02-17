Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 5 Emerging Countries Publishing Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Publishing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $68,186.9 million to the global publishing industry in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $88,505.1 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.4% over the 2021-26 period.

Within the publishing industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $57,578.4 million in 2021. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $5,131.5 and $3,379.2 million, respectively.

China is expected to lead the publishing industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $75,757.7 million in 2026, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $6,546.9 and $3,832.6 million, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Publishing

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Publishing in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Publishing in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Publishing in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Publishing in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Publishing in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Company Profiles

13.1. Jonathan Ball Publishers

13.2. Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.

13.3. Grupo Folha

13.4. Editora Ftd S.A.

13.5. China Publishing Group Corp

13.6. China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd

13.7. D. B. Corp Limited

13.8. Jagran Prakashan Ltd

13.9. Cambridge University Press & Assessment

13.10. Penguin Random House LLC

13.11. Grupo Planeta



14 Appendix

14.1. Methodology

14.2. About the Publisher



