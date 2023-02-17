Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 5 Emerging Countries Publishing Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Publishing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $68,186.9 million to the global publishing industry in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $88,505.1 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.4% over the 2021-26 period.
- Within the publishing industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $57,578.4 million in 2021. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $5,131.5 and $3,379.2 million, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the publishing industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $75,757.7 million in 2026, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $6,546.9 and $3,832.6 million, respectively.
