Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S

Søborg, DENMARK

Company announcement No 3-2023

17 February 2023

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transaction pertains to exercise of stock options:

NameHoldings before transaction, no. of sharesTransaction,
no. of shares		Holdings after transaction, no. of shares
Ole Elverdam Borch (acquisition)20.00015.00035.000

  

For further information
Kåre Wigh, CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation og the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

