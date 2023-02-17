Renault Group : Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - January 2022

| Source: RENAULT RENAULT

Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of
the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers  
(Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Company name of the issuer:         Renault SA
122 – 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

(ISIN code FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date 

Total number of issued shares

 		 

Total number of voting rights
January 31, 2023

 		 

295,722,284

 

 		 

Theoretical number of voting rights (1) : 400,561,845

 
Exercisable number of voting rights (2) : 304,695,698

(1)   Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

(2)   Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

Attachment


Attachments

January 2023 - Disclosure number of shares and voting rights