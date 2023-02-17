CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

| Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the CleanTech and Precious Metal Virtual Investor Conference held on February 14th-16th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3S1V1yg

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through February 21st, 2023.

February 14th

PresentationTicker(s)
Deep Yellow Ltd.OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
Madison Metals Inc.OTCQB: MMTLF | CSE: GREN
Blue Sky Uranium Corp.OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK
Kraken Energy Corp.OTCQB: UUSAF | CSE: UUSA
Fission Uranium Corp.OTCQX: FCUUF | TSX: FCU
Peninsula Energy Ltd.OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
Keynote Presentation: The Outlook for Vanadium Supply/Demand Projections and Analysis
Terry Perles, Secretary of Board of Directors
US Vanadium
Energy Fuels Inc.NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR
Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.TSXV: VAND
Currie Rose Resources Inc.Pink: CUIRF | TSXV: CUI
Phenom Resources Corp.OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
Australian Vanadium LimitedOTCQB: ATVVF | ASX: AVL


February 15th

PresentationTicker(s)
Vision Lithium Inc.OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI
CleanTech Lithium PLCOTCQB: CTLHF |AIM: CTL
Collective Mining Ltd.OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
Precipitate Gold Corp.OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG
Golden Arrow Resource Corp.OTCQB: GARWF | TSXV: GRG
Metallic Minerals Corp.OTCQB: MMNGF | TSXV: MMG
Faraday Copper Corp.OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
Sun Summit Minerals Corp.OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN
Wealth Minerals Ltd.OTCQB: WMLLF | TSXV: WML
Southern Silver Exploration Corp.OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX


February 16th

PresentationTicker(s)
Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd.OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR
Doré Copper Mining Corp.OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
Amex Exploration Inc.OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX
Barksdale Resources Corp.OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
Grounded Lithium Corp.OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD
Giga MetalsOTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
Lavras Gold Corp.OTCQB: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
Century Lithium Corp.OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
Power Nickel Inc.OTCQB:  PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
O3 Mining IncOTCQX: OIIIF | TSXV: OIII
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
Empress Royalty Corp.OTCQX: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR

