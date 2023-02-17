MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Students Host Press Conference to Announce the CFS Ontario Annual Lobby Week "Demand Our Future"

Toronto, ON, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For immediate release

College and university students gather annually for the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario Lobby Week, where they meet with MPPs to share students' priorities. The Federation will host a press conference to officially announce the Demand Our Future Ontario Lobby Week and the students' recommendations for the 2023 Lobby Week.

WHAT: Press conference announcing the Demand Our Future CFS Ontario Lobby Week

WHEN: Thursday, February 23, 10:00 am.

WHERE: Queen’s Park Media Room- Toronto, ON

WHO: Mitra Yakubi, CFSO chairperson





Ontario’s students are demanding their future. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, record levels of inflation, and a surging cost of living have had a severe impact on student well-being and the ability to attain a Post-Secondary Education. These issues have also exacerbated pre-existing issues within the Post-Secondary Education sector in Ontario– this is why students are demanding change in 2023.

Students are demanding accessible transit and OHIP for all. Students demand support for sexual violence centres, increased financial assistance, and fairness for International students. Ultimately, students are demanding free, publicly-funded and high-quality education for all.

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college and university students in every region of the province.





