Mannion Prior, LLP Acquires The Fiduciary Review and The Fiduciary Reporter, Publications Essential to Trust and Fiduciary Law

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firms of Mannion Prior, LLP, a fiduciary litigation boutique, and Smith, Aker, Grossman & Hollinger, a longstanding leader in Pennsylvania's probate and estate bar, are pleased to announce that Mannion Prior has acquired from Smith Aker the rights to operate, author, and publish The Fiduciary Review and The Fiduciary Reporter.

For more than 70 years, The Review and The Reporter have served as indispensable resources for estate and tax planners, administrators, fiduciaries, wealth managers, and Orphans' Court judges and attorneys. As Editors, Smith Aker scoured the Commonwealth for opinions and articles, and provided detailed, sophisticated analysis of judicial and legislative developments affecting "fiduciaries" such as executors of estates and trustees. The Review and The Reporter often have been the only source for such information across Pennsylvania.

Mannion Prior is well-suited to carry on the traditions of The Review and The Reporter. The firm concentrates its practice in complex fiduciary litigation, including disputes involving trust and estate administration, will and trust interpretation, will and trust contests, investment and asset allocation, fiduciary fees and commissions, contested guardianships, and use and abuse of powers of attorney.

Mannion Prior's partners include several Fellows in the prestigious American College of Trust and Estate Counsel ("ACTEC"), multiple leaders of various county and state bar association committees, and former law review editors.

Managing Partner James F. Mannion shares, "We are honored to carry on this longstanding tradition. We are confident that we have the intellectual and social resources necessary keep our colleagues and subscribers current on, or even ahead of, legal and technological developments."

Mannion Prior's stewardship will begin with the February 2023 issues of The Review and The Reporter. Smith Aker attorneys James L. Hollinger and Richard L. Grossman will remain and provide guidance as Editors Emeritus of each publication.

To submit decisions, articles, or news for consideration, contact Karl Prior, kprior@mannionprior.com, or Adam Kachurak, AKachurak@mannionprior.com.

Learn more about Mannion Prior, LLP, at mannionprior.com.

