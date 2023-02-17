Phoenix Exotic Car Rental Firm Updates Website For 2023

Phoenix, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix, Arizona -

BAVO Exotics is the only source for a tailored Exotics Automobile Experience. By becoming one of the select clientele, customers will have access to the fleet of Supercars as well as professional concierges.

BAVO Exotics is pleased to announce that the Phoenix exotic car rental company team can choose from a fleet of well-known high-end vehicles. Customers can flex in a Lamborghini to mark a special occasion or use a Ferrari to enhance their social media presence. In addition, there are several ways to customize the Exotics Experience to create memories that will last a lifetime. The fleet of exotic vehicles includes a Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, Ferrari 488 GTB, a Mercedes G-550, and a Maybach S56.

The abilities of the concierge team, the well-maintained, high-performance Supercars, and the intimate knowledge of the Phoenix Metro area allows BAVO to fulfill the client’s vision of what an exotic car experience should be. The transparent pricing and concise communication ensure that each customer will enjoy a unique, worry-free experience.

In addition, BAVO offers concierge services to make the exotic experience even more notable. Unless otherwise stated, the services which are procured are third-party. The company facilitates the procurement of services, including photography of the experience and customization for special events, such as a bow on top for birthdays. In addition, there are local itinerary guides for places to go out, dinner reservations, and more.

Additional details about the firm are available at https://www.bavoexotics.com/

Security deposits will vary based on the vehicle selected, driver profile, and term of use. Deposits range from 25% to 50% of the experience agreement on average, and they are refundable upon completion of the experience. Unlike other companies in the industry, there are no additional fees or hidden charges. Pricing may vary based on the vehicle and availability, but the pricing is transparent. The minimum driver age is 25 years old.

BAVO Exotics was founded in Scottsdale, Arizona, with one main goal: to create the ultimate exotic car rental experience. However, the company founders believe they are more than just a fleet of cars for rent; their dedication to creating a bespoke Exotics Experience for each client drives the company.

About the Company:

BAVO Exotics is dedicated to more than just a fleet of cars to rent. The experience is curated to make each experience as memorable as possible. The company was founded in Scottsdale, Arizona, and operates throughout the Phoenix Metro region.

For more information about BAVO Exotics, contact the company here:



BAVO Exotics

(480) 757-3884

info@bavoexotics.com

Phoenix, Arizona. United States