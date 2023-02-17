Custom Golf Carts Available in Columbia TN From Nashville Powersports

Columbia, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, Washington -

Nashville Powersports is now offering custom golf carts for sales in Columbia, TN, and the surrounding areas in middle Tennessee. They want to point out that they offer top of the line new and reconditioned custom golf carts to residents in Franklin, Brentwood, Nolensville, College Grove, and the greater Middle Tennessee Area. The team is committed to offering the most unique golf carts for their customers and they welcome any ideas from customers and can build nearly anything to comply with specific customer needs. Those who are interested in knowing more about their services can check out the Facebook page of Nashville Powersports in Columbia.

Nashville Powersports can customize EZ Go TXT/RXV, Yamaha Golf Carts, and Club Car Tempo Electric. All their reconditioned custom electric golf carts are offered with the same warranty as a new cart from EZ Go, Yamaha, and Club Car. They provide a two-year warranty and a lifetime frame warranty for all their custom electric golf carts. Those who want to get more information about the many available golf carts can visit the website.

The available Custom Club Cars are the: Club Car 4 Seat; Club Car 6 Seat; Club Car 8 Seat; and Club Car Monster. All their Custom Club Car carts are provided with new lithium batteries that have an eight-year warranty. The lithium batteries don’t need maintenance and have a 25-30 mile run time and can be charged fully in three hours. All their custom electric carts come with a two-year parts and labor warranty, plus a lifetime frame warranty.

They also offer New Advanced EV golf carts, which include the: AEV 4 Non-Lifted; AEV 4 Lifted; AEV 6 Non-Lifted; and AEV 6 Lifted. Jeff Cornett, owner and founder of Nashville Powersports, says, “We are the authorized Advanced EV Dealer for Middle Tennessee. All Advanced EV carts come with an industry-leading five-year warranty. The carts are great neighborhood cruisers with features such as 4-wheel disc brakes and independent suspension. They offer excellent performance thanks to the AC motor and offer an extremely comfortable ride. We can fully program your cart in-house for optimal performance based on how you plan to use the cart.”

Founded by Jeff Cornett, Nashville Powersports is a locally owned and operated by native Williamson County residents who believe strongly in small business and in taking part in the development of the community. They have a 5000 sq ft facility located at 120 Old Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401, and an indoor golf cart showroom and design center strategically located in the heart of the Cool Springs area in Franklin, TN. They have a first-class service department with experienced technicians and a competitive hourly rate. They have an outstanding service department on-site, including a mobile service van, to comply with all the service and maintenance requirements of customers. They have highly trained technicians in-house with many years of experience in the industry.

Those who are interested in learning more about the custom golf carts offered by Nashville Powersports in Columbia can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday; and from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays.

Nashville Powersports - Columbia



Nashville Powersports - Columbia

Jeff Cornett

931-981-9003

info@NashvillePowersports.com

120 Old Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401




