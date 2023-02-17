Mouqy’s Prescription Glasses Online Offer Customers Fashion-Forward Glasses At Affordable Prices

Houston, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas -

Houston, Texas - Mouqy Eyewear offers a collection of high-quality and affordable eyeglasses to fit the lifestyle needs of every customer.

Eyeglasses have become an indispensable part of modern life, both for their functionality, and as a fashion statement.

These days, their uses go beyond just correcting common vision impairments like nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. Many eyeglasses now come with inbuilt protection from harmful UV rays and blue light, effectively reducing the risk of eye damage and eye strain while allowing users to express their style through a wide selection of frame designs and colors. By browsing Mouqy Eyewear’s prescription glasses online, buyers can easily find the perfect pair to suit their preferences.

With their extensive collection of cheap glasses online, customers are simply spoiled for choice. Mouqy Eyewear offers high-quality and stylish glasses for men and women that are versatile enough to meet any budget or occasion. Frames come in a variety of colors, styles, and types. Buyers can pick between materials such as metal and titanium or acetate frames made from plant-based materials - the perfect option for eco-conscious customers.

Buyers can learn everything they need to know about getting a new pair of glasses by browsing their range of helpful online eyeglass guides.

Mouqy Eyewear also offers a comprehensive range of high-quality prescription lenses in three main categories to match any frame: bifocals, progressive, and reading glasses. Here, fashion truly meets function.

Bifocal lenses offer two optical powers that permit clear vision both near and far. The lens is divided into two segments; the top of the lens contains the distance vision prescription, while the bottom contains the near vision prescription. All that's required to purchase Mouqy bifocals is for the buyer to get an eye exam and a copy of the prescription from their preferred eye doctor. And for as low as $19, Mouqy’s bifocal glasses come in a fantastic range of frame styles and colors.

For more information, visit www.mouqy.com.

For buyers who require different prescriptions to see clearly, and are looking for an affordable solution, progressive glasses are a logical choice. These have three prescriptions in one pair of glasses. Their appeal is in their convenience and the seamless transition from near to distance viewing. These lenses do not compromise style, as the company offers fashion-forward progressive frames ranging from timeless classics, to on-trend styles with a starting price of just $12.

Buyers can also select from a collection of trendy reading glasses with a price range that fits any budget.

Mouqy Eyewear’s virtual try-on is another handy feature to help value-conscious customers find glasses that flatter their faces. The feature can be accessed using a webcam, but also comes with a photo-upload option for those uncomfortable having their cameras switched on.

Lastly - Mouqy hasn’t forgotten that eye strain and throbbing headaches are common painful consequences of peering at screens for too long. Long exposure to blue light can impact the body’s circadian rhythm and melatonin production, making for sleepless nights. Mouqy Eyewear blue block lenses offer superior vision correction, reduction in digital eye strain, deeper tranquil sleep, and UV light protection.

With prices as low as $8, a limited-time offering of a 20% storewide discount, and free shipping worldwide, Mouqy customers can now enjoy the benefits of wearing stylish prescription glasses. What’s more - they get to purchase them without ever leaving their couches. When it comes to quality, affordability, and practicality, Mouqy Eyewear ticks every box.

