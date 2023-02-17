Education Ecosystem Set to Launch New Web App

LONDON, England, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education Ecosystem, a leading platform for project-based learning, is excited to announce the launch of its new web app, "Education Ecosystem 3.0," in Q1 of 2023. The latest version of the web app comes with a range of new features and UX enhancements that aim to deliver a more intuitive and streamlined learning experience.

The core features of the new web app include the following:

Personalized learning pathways : The new web app 3.0 offers personalized learning pathways that allow users to choose the projects they want to learn based on their skill level and interests.

: The new web app 3.0 offers personalized learning pathways that allow users to choose the projects they want to learn based on their skill level and interests. Enhanced project management tools : Users can now manage their projects more effectively with features like a project dashboard, to-do lists, and progress tracking.

: Users can now manage their projects more effectively with features like a project dashboard, to-do lists, and progress tracking. More powerful search function : With videos in YouTube and other streaming platforms merged into one cluster; users can now find projects more quickly and accurately.

: With videos in YouTube and other streaming platforms merged into one cluster; users can now find projects more quickly and accurately. Redesigned user interface : The new web app features a completely redesigned user interface that is both sleek and intuitive, making it easy to navigate and find what they need.

: The new web app features a completely redesigned user interface that is both sleek and intuitive, making it easy to navigate and find what they need. Improved Security: Education Ecosystem has migrated to Django 4.0. This state-of-the-art security upgrade provides the latest features to ensure the utmost protection against vulnerabilities and potential attacks.

The new web app 3.0 also solves known user experience issues by using the latest HTML5 for its video player, the new web app solves issues related to the responsiveness of its application. Moreover, the new web app 3.0 comes with a whopping 600 new projects uploaded to the platform. These projects cover a wide range of topics and skill levels, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

"With the enhanced project management tools, personalized learning pathways, and more powerful search function, we are confident that our users will be able to find the right projects for their skill level and achieve their learning goals more effectively," said Education Ecosystem CEO, Dr. Michael J. Garbade.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a project-based learning platform that teaches professional developers and students how to build real products in areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, data science, game development, and programming. Content is organized around projects where learners learn from watching experienced developers build practical products. The Education Ecosystem uses the utility token LEDU to power its ecosystem.

Contact Information:

Brianna Weth

PR

content@education-ecosystem.com



Related Images











Image 1: Education Ecosystem 3.0









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment