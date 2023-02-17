Crypto’s greatest minds collaborate to solve long-standing industry puzzle

Sarasota, FL, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can a store of value be programmed? This question has long been pondered by experts in the field of cryptocurrency before today. Five years of extensive research and development later, and Robert Genito’s team has found the answer – and the answer is yes.

Florida-headquartered cryptocurrency pioneer, Genius, a CERTIK & GLEIPNIR audited project, is proud to unveil a new technology for crypto investors across the globe.Genius offers investors the opportunity to engage in DeFi without the need for expensive, high-maintenance equipment.

Genius encapsulates human attention and intentions (ie. commitments and promises) to create a Store of Value utility token for traders and savers. It creates constant market arbitrage that incentivizes traders to pump the GENI market price.

Launched on the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon and Avalanche chains, Genius (GENI) is the industry’s first hyper-yield, A.I. driven blockchain Certificate of Deposit. Following a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2022, the Genius Token has received the most substantial pre-launch investment value outside of Pulsechain and PulseX projects.

Genius co-inventor, Robert Genito, said, “We believe in our mission of developing the world’s best store of value. Both the cryptocurrency sector and the world need a better store of value than what is currently available, but it also is a space that is revolutionizing commerce – which is so desperately needed in the wake of worldwide financial censorship.”

Cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology rewards token holders and algorithmically incentivizes traders to build its market value. Carefully curated to build a future of prosperity, Genius monetizes time, attention, and dedication to commitment. For those looking for emergency liquidity, commitments can be auctioned off to the highest bidder who will then fulfil the remainder of the original contract.

Genius has been designed to mitigate human corruption and biased bureaucracy, working to put the power back into the hands of the people. In an ideal world, the people would own an asset that appreciates in value. – that ideal world is finally here.

Find out more about Genius here:

https://thegeniustoken.com/



https://geni.app

