Invite: TRREB’s 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event in Peel Region

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s (TRREB) highly-anticipated 2023 Market Outlook and Year in Review event in Peel Region. This market event goes in depth on key issues that matter most to REALTOR® Members and their clients.



WHAT: TRREB’s 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event in Peel Region

WHO:

Paul Baron, President, TRREB

Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton

Jacquie Sullivan, President, Brampton Real Estate Board

John DiMichele, CEO, TRREB

Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TRREB



WHEN: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Mississauga Grand – 35 Brunel Rd., Mississauga, ON L4Z 3E8 (map)

RSVP: Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca

AGENDA:

9:15 a.m. Registration Begins

10:00 a.m. Event Starts

10:45 a.m. TRREB Member Q&A

11:00 a.m. Closing Remarks

THIS IS A CLOSED MEETING AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Media Inquiries:

Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

