Terraport Launch to Further Enhance LUNC with its New Lease of Life

Horncastle, UK, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After being written off as dead and buried by casual investors and the mainstream media alike, Terra Classic (LUNC) has defied expectations by rising from the ashes to create not only cutting-edge technology, but also a thriving community to support it.

Terra Classic’s ecosystem will now be largely driven by Terraport (launching mid March 2023) – a platform that revolves around a decentralized exchange (DEX) leveraging the automated market maker (AMM) model.

Terraport has been developed and is maintained by TerraCVita, an independent team whose goal is to rebuild and push the Terra Classic ecosystem. In January 2023, TerraCVita raised $2 million to build Terraport and support the network. Now the company is holding a second public sale to further support its exciting development – which runs until March 15.

What Is Terraport? How Does it Improve LUNC Ecosystem?

Terraport is a platform powered by the Terra Classic blockchain, and hosts a wide range of DeFi solutions

– with the primary being the native DEX, where users will be able to easily swap tokens via an intuitive interface. Terraport has been comprehensively designed to fully leverage the Layer1 features of Terra Classic, known to be faster and more scalable compared to alternatives.

To this end Terraport is poised to become a one-stop DeFi solution for the LUNC community and the broader DeFi industry, bringing new users into the fold and breathing continued life into the revived ecosystem.

Terraport itself is fueled by TERRA token, which acts as a utility asset and Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) to transfer decision-making power to its community.

A Suite of Features

The DEX is just one aspect of how Terraport will bolster the newly thriving Terra Classic network. Other features include the Launchpad – enabling funding and support for new projects building on the blockchain; Staking – which provides an impressive 16% APY and daily rewards; a Treasury – which automatically divides fees each week for buyback and burns as well as continued growth; and a Lottery – a fun way for the community to potentially win tokens.

Terraport will undeniably make investing in LUNC easier than ever before, increasing adoption. This coupled with the constant burn mechanisms to raise the price floor – as well as a robust native network ideal for developers – and it's evident the masses might have been too quick to dismiss the future promise of TERRA.

