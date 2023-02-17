Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Faye C. Waterman, President of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOVB) (“Bancorp” or the “Company”) and its subsidiary, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the “Bank”), announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.10 per share for all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15th, 2023. This dividend will be paid on March 31st, 2023.



Mr. Waterman commented, “I am proud to announce the 47th consecutive semi-annual dividend paid by the Company. On September 16, 2022, the acquisition of Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent (“CBCV”) was consummated, adding three additional full-service branches, in Cape Vincent, Chaumont, and LaFargeville. The ability to increase the dividend paid per share to $0.10 after the completion of our acquisition of CBCV is a show of strength and confidence in the future of the Bank as we look forward to continuing service to our expanded customer base.”

Founded in 1892, the Bank is a New York State chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area of St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

For more information, contact Faye C. Waterman, President, at (315) 287-2600.