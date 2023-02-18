K12 Coding Courses Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types & Applications | Business Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue Analysis Forecast Research

Pune, Feb. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12 Coding Courses Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global K12 Coding Courses market during 2023-2028.

K12 Coding Courses market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Global K12 Coding Courses Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

K 12 Innovations

Rex Academy

Whizara

Code.org

Stride

Coding Ninjas

Key Benefits of K12 Coding Courses Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the K12 Coding Courses Market

TOC of K12 Coding Courses Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global K12 Coding Courses Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Online

1.2.3 Offline

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global K12 Coding Courses Market Growth Rate by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Grades K-5

1.3.3 Grades 6-8

1.3.4 Grades 9-12

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global K12 Coding Courses Market Size (2017-2028)

2.2 K12 Coding Courses Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global K12 Coding Courses Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.4 Global K12 Coding Courses Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Top K12 Coding Courses Countries Ranking by Market Size

3 K12 Coding Courses Competitive by Company

3.1 Global K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Players

3.1.1 Global K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Players (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global K12 Coding Courses Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global K12 Coding Courses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Company Covered: Ranking by K12 Coding Courses Revenue

3.4 Global K12 Coding Courses Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global K12 Coding Courses Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by K12 Coding Courses Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global K12 Coding Courses Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players K12 Coding Courses Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into K12 Coding Courses Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global K12 Coding Courses Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global K12 Coding Courses Historic Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global K12 Coding Courses Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5 Global K12 Coding Courses Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global K12 Coding Courses Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global K12 Coding Courses Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

6.2 North America K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.4.1 U.S.

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

7.2 Europe K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

8.2 Asia Pacific K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia Pacific K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Taiwan

8.4.7 Indonesia

8.4.8 Thailand

8.4.9 Malaysia

8.4.10 Philippines

8.4.11 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

9.2 Latin America K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

9.4.3 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

10.2 Middle East and Africa K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East and Africa K12 Coding Courses Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

..........Continued

