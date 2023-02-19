Body Sculpting Marketing was Named Best Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Agency in Tempe, AZ by Expertise.com

Tempe, AZ, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body Sculpting Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency in Tempe, Arizona, is proud to announce that it has been named the Best Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Agency in Tempe by Expertise.com. This company identifies top service providers in various industries.

Expertise.com evaluated more than 60 digital marketing agencies in Tempe and selected Body Sculpting Marketing based on various factors, including reputation, experience, and customer satisfaction. Expertise.com finds and reviews the top service professionals in over 200 industries across the U.S. Each month, we research more than 60,000 businesses to help customers find the best-qualified professional for their needs. Our research process is continually evolving to keep up with industry changes, so we're confident that when we say a provider is one of the best, it is.



Body Sculpting Marketing - Tempe, AZ

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Expertise.com," said Terry Samuels, CEO of Body Sculpting Marketing. "Our team works hard to provide our clients with effective and efficient PPC campaigns, and it's an honor to be recognized for our efforts."

Bodysculptingmarketing.com specializes in PPC advertising, including Google Ads and Facebook Ads, and has a proven track record of helping businesses increase their online visibility, website traffic, and conversions.

Body Sculpting Marketing caters to clients in Tempe and the surrounding areas. It helps medical spas and professionals succeed in the marketplace and increase profits by offering various marketing programs, including PPC advertising. It creates and manages PPC ad campaigns structured to present products and services to prospective customers. The agency's specialists also optimize search engines and run social media marketing campaigns to help drive traffic to clients' websites. Body Sculpting Marketing has been in the industry for over a decade.

About Body Sculpting Marketing

Body Sculpting Marketing's proven marketing programs allow you to partner with us and promote your services while increasing revenue and enabling you to grow your practice or medical spa.

Body Sculpting Marketing was started by Terry and Elisabeth Samuels of Salterra Digital Services; nothing fancy and pretentious. Quality work at a fair price. Terry has over 30 years of experience in software and computers. Having owned his own web design/internet marketing agency for over 13 years, he has a passion for teaching and helping people. Terry has combined his technical skills with his management abilities to position his companies at the forefront of the industry.

About Salterra Digital Services

Since 2012, Salterra Digital Services has operated as a company. Terry Samuels and Elisabeth Samuels, a husband and wife partnership, are the owners and managers. Three of their children work there, along with many other developers.

The company has produced business websites and graphic design tasks such as business cards, brochures, and catalogs for various businesses. Their client’s range in size from small and medium-sized companies to massive corporations, and they advise with them and offer their teams advice on tried-and-true SEO techniques. Regardless of the size of your company, the Salterra team can successfully sell and promote it.

Professional web design, graphic design, and internet marketing are Salterra’ s areas of expertise. The team will collaborate with your business to create a user-friendly and visually appealing website for you while ensuring that it strengthens your brand, attracts more visitors, and fosters customer loyalty. Their designers use premium software, reliable technology, and search-friendly design components. By doing this, you can be confident that your final product will be polished, appealing, and consistent with all the requirements for your online business. They excel by giving your company the features and services that will advance it and add value to your industry.

For more information about Bodysculptingmarketing.com and its services, visit the website at www.bodysculptingmarketing.com.

