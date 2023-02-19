Mobile game Prize Kingdoms advances new free-to-earn gaming model

Austin, Texas , Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INK Games is proud to announce the worldwide launch of its first title – Prize Kingdoms – a revolutionary new mobile casual board game. Live and ready for download on App Store and Google Play, Prize Kingdoms represents an original gaming model called “free-to-earn” that offers gamers new incentives and opportunities to win real prizes or earn income.

Developed by Austin, Texas-based game studio INK Games, Prize Kingdoms is free to play for anyone with a mobile device. It is the only mobile game pre-packaged with a patent-pending sweepstakes engine providing gamers real-time, in-game, prize earning opportunities.

Whereas other casual games use a play-to-earn model, Prize Kingdoms uses a multilayered free-to-earn (F2E) approach in which players can earn real prizes like TVs, gift-cards, and cash–without needing to make in-game purchases.

Soon, the game will integrate an organic referral system wherein referrers can perpetually earn cash through the users they refer to the game. This referral system helps gamers unmask their true viral reach and tap into the earning potential of their social connections and networks.

Today, INK Games has over 50 staff working full-time to grow the game and develop the referral tracking engine which will feature a custom payments system and earning dashboard experience.

Inside Prize Kingdoms, gamers roll dice and work their way through enchanting new worlds in stunningly themed yet simple gameplay. Each roll of the dice is a chance to move one of hundreds of adorable characters around the board and unlock non-stop adventures with power-ups, tickets, gems, totems, and chests! The artwork and game pieces are cute and playful–reminiscent of players’ favorite childhood board games–creating entertaining and nostalgic gameplay for casual gamers of all ages.

The game also offers players a chance to team up in Leagues to compete, battle other clubs, win trophies, and score massive loot. Along the way, mesmerizing visuals and easygoing sequences keep gamers hooked.

Behind INK Games is an award-winning team of studio operators and game developers. Previously, the INK Games founding team created and sold Bingo Blitz – one of the biggest mobile bingo game franchises of all time – for over $100 million to Caesars Interactive.

To get started on your first board, download the game to an Android or Apple mobile device today.

About

Through a highly gamified free-to-earn experience with AAA-quality game content, INK Games is building the future of the leisure economy and incentivizing millions of users to create the world’s largest connected network. Our team is made up of Emmy-nominated developers and executives with decades of experience in the gaming industry. INK is pioneering the monetization movement by rewarding you for your influence, no matter how big or small.

Apple devices: https://apps.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1554511237

Android devices: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.inkgames.prizekingdoms



Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Contact:

Name: Mark Tait, COO

Email: info@inkgames.com

Website: www.inkgames.com

Location: Austin, TX USA

Company: INK GAMES