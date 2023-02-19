Transparent Screen Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 45.0% from 2023 to 2030, Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Transparent Screen Market size was USD 1.26 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 45.0% during the forecast period. A transparent screen is a type of technology that lets light from real objects shine through the back of a display panel like a liquid crystal display (LCD) or an organic light emitting diode (OLED). A transparent display is different from other displays because it can show graphics on a clear screen. These see-through displays let light from things behind the display panels, like LCDs and OLEDs, shine through. The transparent display is the next generation of display technology. It has changed the market for displays and can be used to make great art and advertising. Compared to traditional display systems, these screens are also known to have high transmittance, high response speed, and high contrast. Also, it is known that displays that are clear use less power.

Transparent Screen Market Recent Developments:

May 2022 - Panasonic Corporation announced the release of a 55-inch transparent OLED display module with high image visibility. The new product uses a self-emitting transparent OLED display panel with a thickness of less than 1 cm to realize high transparency and vivid colors. High-quality photos.

September 2021 - LG Display has partnered with South Korean ridesharing company Kakao Mobility to create a smart parking lot in Seoul using transparent OLED screens. According to the company, 55-inch transparent OLED display panels will be installed at six entrances to the shopping mall parking lot. They cover existing glass walls to create an effect and illusion without taking up space or distracting customers.

Transparent Screen Market Dynamics



Market Drivers:

Since HMD and HUD transparent displays are being used more and more in fields like automotive, aerospace and defense, sports and entertainment, and healthcare, the transparent display market has grown a lot. Transparent displays are new and interesting to consumers, and they change the way they watch TV. OLED has become a key display technology for smart wearable devices like smart glasses and AR/VR HMDs. With a big share of the market in 2018, OLED displays are expected to grow quickly in many fields.

Market Restraints:

Products based on display technology are priced too high in the electronics industry, but prices will drop sharply in the next few years as the technology gets better. In 2013, 2014, and 2015, the prices of LCD-based displays fell by a lot on the display market. This was because manufacturing was getting better and newer display technologies like LED and OLED were coming out. But new display technologies like OLED are expensive, so people wait until the price goes down. This is a big deal for the market for transparent displays.

Market Opportunity:

Digital signage products in many industries, like retail, hospitality, smart home appliances, and cars, use transparent screens a lot. Transparent OLED screens are an exciting new development in digital signage and display technology that lets dynamic or interactive content be shown through transparent surfaces. The viewer can see what's on the screen, but they can also see what's behind it. This display solution lets designers put real objects behind a transparent screen and put digital content like images, text, and videos on top of them. Digital signage uses transparent displays because the screen is a glass window with a touch screen and an alternating light source that doesn't block the display and lets light pass in both directions.

Market Challenge:

Display panel manufacturers make most of their money from the average selling price and the number of display panels they ship, and changes in these prices and numbers affect how much money they make. The price and number of shipments of display panels depend on many things, such as the cost of raw materials, the rate of yield, supply and demand, competition, pricing strategy, and shipping costs. In the display industry, both the average selling price (ASP) of raw materials and the average selling price of display panels change a lot.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific region is likely to see a rise in demand for transparent Screens from a variety of end-users, such as cars, which use these displays as windscreens, retail stores, which use these eye-catching displays to advertise better, etc. Growth in the automotive industry, especially in electric vehicles, is expected to be good for the transparent display market as automakers add more high-tech features to their cars. China, which makes the most electric cars, will likely continue to be the main market for transparent displays.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers says that in 2021, China will make about 2.9 million electric vehicles and be the country that makes the most of them. Also, 601,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles were made in China.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 45.0% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.26 Billion By Type LCD, LED, OLED, Other By Product Smart Appliances, Head-Up Displays (HUD), Digital Signage, Others By Application Advertising Media, Retail and Hospitality, Stage Performance, Exhibition, Others By Companies LG, Auroled, Leyard, YIPLED, Skyview, Unilumin, NEXNOVO, Beneq, LedHero, Teeho, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Transparent Screen Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

LG, Auroled, Leyard, YIPLED, Skyview, Unilumin, NEXNOVO, Beneq, LedHero, Teeho, and Others.

By Type:

LCD

LED

OLED

Other

By Product:

Smart Appliances

Head-Up Displays (HUD)

Digital Signage

Others

By Application:

Advertising Media

Retail and Hospitality

Stage Performance

Exhibition

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

