Fruit Powders Market to Reach Value of US$ 22 Billion by 2030, And Rise At A CAGR of 6.8%, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fruit Powder Market is estimated to reach USD 22 Billion by 2030 and is expected to register 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2023 to 2030. Freeze-drying and vacuum processing are used to make fruit powder. Fruit powder can be bought at health food stores and organic markets. Fruits have more water, so they are concentrated and demineralized to get rid of the extra water, and then they are sprayed dried to make a powder that flows easily. Fruit powder can also be used to cook with or add flavour to food. Fruit powder has a long shelf life at room temperature because it doesn't have much moisture, it doesn't take up much space, and it doesn't cost much to ship.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Fruit Powders Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Spray drying or freeze drying are two ways that fruit powders are made. Sun-dried or freeze-dried fruit is then turned into a powder that has the same number of calories as raw fruit. In addition to the small amount of sodium found in fruit powder, it does not have any artificial colours or preservatives. Most of the time, fruit powders are used in supplements, drinks, and products that add vitamins. It's easy to add fruit powder to things like tablets, capsules, and soft capsules that are used in medicine.

Fruit Powders Market Recent Developments:

The South Am-Chile Santiago-based freeze-dried superfood producer has launched a new line of freeze-dried fruit powders using Maki Berry and Acai Berry as the superfruit-based ingredients.

Xi'an Lukee Bio-Tech provided customized powders in strawberry and pineapple flavors.

In February 2020, Germany's Paradise Fruits launched frozen fruit granules and powders ideal for chocolate, pastry and bakery products.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is now the most important part of the world, followed by Europe and North America. Growing use of fruit powders in the meat industry and growing demand for natural colourants are expected to boost the growth of the global fruit powders market and significantly increase their revenue contribution to the market over the next few years. People think that North America will grow a lot because there are so many food processing companies there and more money is being spent on research and development in the food and beverage industry. Europe is the biggest market for powdered fruit. In 2017, sales in Europe were more than $3 billion. Food products like superfoods, probiotic supplements, and dietary fibre products, which can make a lot of money, are likely to help the region grow. During the assessment period, the demand for fruit and vegetable powders in Europe is likely to rise due to a rise in dust from organic vegetables, wheatgrass, and spirulina in packaged and on-the-go foods. With a CAGR of 8.4% during the calculation period, the Asia-Pacific region was found to be the one that grew the most quickly.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/914/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 6.8% from 2023 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 22 Billion By Type Banana, Grapes, Blueberry, Apple, Strawberry, Mango, Others By Applications Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages, Food Supplements, Others By Companies Nutradry, DMH Ingredients, Kanegrade, Paradise Fruits, Aarkay Food Products, FutureCeuticals, NutriBotanica, La Herbal, Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Batory Foods, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, And Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Fruit Powders Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

As the number of vegans grows around the world, so does the demand for fruit powder. Fruit powders are easy to store and can make products last longer. Besides that, this powder can also be used when it's not the right time of year. Powdered fruit is used in the food and drink industry to make foods and drinks taste and smell better. Also, using this powder helps keep the prices of fresh fruits stable at the start of the season. To stay at the top of the global market, leading companies are focusing on specific and new applications. Key players and manufacturers in the fruit powder market are planning to make new products to meet the growing demand for pharmaceutical and functional uses in food and drinks. The increasing demand for healthy fruit powder drinks that are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants is a major factor in the global fruit powder market. Because people like health drinks with different fruit flavours, the global fruit powder market is likely to grow quickly in both developing and developed countries. Fruit powder can be used in many places where fresh fruit would be inconvenient or too expensive. The use of fruit powders in infant formula seems to be growing quickly. This is because people like fruit-flavored formulas that give babies important vitamins and minerals. During the next few years, the global fruit powder market is expected to grow quickly. This is because fruit powders are being used more and more in different industries, and businesses are making more and more fruit.

Market Restraints:

Natural disasters and extreme weather can have a big effect on fruit, which is a big reason why the global market isn't growing as fast as it could be. Some people may also have allergic reactions to real fruit or fruit powder, which is another thing that could slow the growth of the global fruit powder market.

Fruit Powders Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Nutradry, DMH Ingredients, Kanegrade, Paradise Fruits, Aarkay Food Products, FutureCeuticals, NutriBotanica, La Herbal, Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Batory Foods, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, and Others.

By Type:

Banana

Grapes

Blueberry

Apple

Strawberry

Mango

Others

By Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Beverages

Food Supplements

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Recovered Packaging Market – The Global Recovered Packaging Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% From 2022 To 2030. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue share in 2019. The region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to high demand for corrugated cartons and wood packaging from various end-use industries such as food and beverage retail and protective packaging.

The Global Recovered Packaging Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% From 2022 To 2030. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue share in 2019. The region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to high demand for corrugated cartons and wood packaging from various end-use industries such as food and beverage retail and protective packaging. Gable Top Packaging Market - The global Gable Top Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a prominent region in the global gable top packaging market, accounting for the highest market revenue share. The growth of the Asia Pacific gable top packaging market can be attributed to the ever-growing food and beverage industry in the region.

The global Gable Top Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a prominent region in the global gable top packaging market, accounting for the highest market revenue share. The growth of the Asia Pacific gable top packaging market can be attributed to the ever-growing food and beverage industry in the region. Packaging Robot Market - The Packaging Robot market size was valued at USD 4,352.1 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14,475 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2030. In terms of region, the market is dominated by Asia Pacific. China is likely to show as high deal value as high volume in the global Packaging Robots market before long. The influx of Chinese manufacturers is expected to intensify the competition in the global packaging robotics market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

The Packaging Robot market size was valued at USD 4,352.1 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14,475 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2030. In terms of region, the market is dominated by Asia Pacific. China is likely to show as high deal value as high volume in the global Packaging Robots market before long. The influx of Chinese manufacturers is expected to intensify the competition in the global packaging robotics market in Asia Pacific in the near future. Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market - The Global Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market Is Estimated To Exhibit A CAGR Of 4.1% Over The Forecast Period. Asia Pacific held the dominant position in terms of revenue share in the global loose-fill polystyrene packaging market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 44.1%. End-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care industries in the region are growing rapidly, driving the growth of the market in the region.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com