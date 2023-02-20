Dental Laboratories Market is Expected to Reach $46.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets

Chicago, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dental laboratories industry is expected to grow over the next few years, driven by the increasing demand for dental services and the increasing availability of technology to improve dental procedures. With the aging population, the demand for cosmetic dentistry is also on the rise, leading to an increase in demand for dental laboratories. Additionally, the development of digital dentistry will likely have a positive impact on the industry, as it reduces the time and cost associated with traditional dental laboratory processes. Furthermore, advances in 3D printing technology are also expected to drive growth in the industry. As the technology continues to improve, the cost of production will decrease and the number of dental applications that can be produced using 3D printing will increase. The increasing demand for dental procedures is expected to create more opportunities for dental laboratories over the next few years.

Dental Laboratories market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $35 Billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $46.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, development of technologically advanced solutions, growing dental tourism in the emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing outsourcing of customization, and the increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies.

Dental Laboratories Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $35 Billion Estimated Value by 2027 $46.5 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Equipment, Prothetic Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures Key Market Drivers Growth in geriatric population and edentulism cases

Notable Dental Laboratories mergers and acquisitions for 2021 – 2022 include:

Patterson Dental Supply's Acquisition of Carestream Dental - Patterson Dental Supply, a global dental products and services provider, announced in April 2021 the acquisition of Carestream Dental, a leading dental imaging and software solutions provider.

Dentsply Sirona's Acquisition of Nobel Biocare - In February 2021, Dentsply Sirona, a global dental technology company, announced its acquisition of Nobel Biocare, a leading dental implant manufacturer.

Henry Schein's Acquisition of Benco Dental - In January 2021, Henry Schein, a global distributor of health care products and services, announced the acquisition of Benco Dental, a leading dental supplies distributor.

Straumann's Acquisition of Neodent - In December 2020, Straumann, a global leader in implant dentistry, announced its acquisition of Neodent, a leading dental implant manufacturer.

3M's Acquisition of ClearCorrect - In November 2020, 3M announced its acquisition of ClearCorrect, a provider of clear aligner systems for orthodontic treatment.

Growth Drivers of Dental Laboratories Market from macro to micro.

Increasing number of dental procedures: The increasing number of dental procedures conducted worldwide is driving the growth of the dental laboratories market. People are becoming more aware of the importance of oral hygiene and the need to maintain it. This has led to an increase in the number of dental procedures such as crowns, bridges, dentures, implants, and root canals.

Advances in technology: Technological advancements have enabled dental laboratories to produce more accurate and aesthetically pleasing products. This has increased the demand for dental laboratory services, boosting the growth of the market.

Growing geriatric population: The rising geriatric population around the world is driving the growth of the dental laboratories market. The older population is more prone to dental diseases, which is increasing the demand for dental treatments. This, in turn, is creating a need for dental laboratory services.

Growing awareness about oral health: There is an increasing awareness about oral health among people worldwide, which is driving the growth of the dental laboratories market. People are becoming more aware of the importance of oral hygiene and the need for regular dental check-ups. This has led to an increase in the number of dental procedures, thus, driving the growth of the market.

Hypothetic challenges of Dental Laboratories market in near future:

Increasing pressure to reduce costs: Dental laboratories will face increasing pressure from both dentists and patients to reduce costs and increase efficiency. This will require dental laboratories to keep up with the latest technologies and materials in order to remain competitive.

Increased competition from new technologies: New technologies such as 3D printing and CAD/CAM systems will create more competition in the dental laboratory market. This will likely lead to a decrease in prices, as well as a decrease in the quality of dental prosthetics.

Shortage of skilled technicians: With the retirement of experienced technicians, it will become increasingly difficult to find skilled technicians to keep up with the demands of dental laboratories.

Changes in regulations: New regulations and standards imposed by governments and other bodies will place additional pressure on dental laboratories to keep up with the latest standards and regulations.

Increased demand for digital dentistry: As digital dentistry becomes more popular, dental laboratories will need to invest in new technologies and processes to keep up with the demand. This will require a significant investment in training and equipment.

Top 3 use cases of Dental Laboratories market:

Custom Dental Prosthetics: Dental laboratories are used to create custom prosthetics such as dentures, crowns, bridges and implants. Using advanced digital technology, dental laboratories are able to create highly accurate and lifelike prosthetics that match the patient's unique anatomy.

Orthodontic Appliances: Dental laboratories are used to fabricate orthodontic appliances such as retainers, headgear and splints. By utilizing digital technology, dental laboratories are able to create highly accurate and comfortable appliances that fit the patient's specific needs.

CAD/CAM Restorations: Dental laboratories are used to create CAD/CAM restorations such as inlays, onlays and veneers. Utilizing digital technology, dental laboratories are able to create lifelike restorations that are highly accurate and durable.

