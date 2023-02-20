Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to Experience Substantial Growth of USD 73,116.25 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Minimally Invasive Surgery Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The minimally Invasive Surgery market document furnishes a comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Minimally Invasive Surgery industry can be obtained. This industry report has all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes exhaustive profiles of the Minimally Invasive Surgery market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. An array of key factors are analyzed in the report, which will guide the buyer in studying the Minimally Invasive Surgery industry. Competitive landscape analysis is conducted on the basis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis and consumer needs by major regions, types, and applications in the global Minimally Invasive Surgery market considering the past, present and future state of the industry.

The Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market was valued at USD 38,069.40 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 73,116.25 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Minimally invasive surgery refers to a surgical procedure that is conducted with a small incision in the place of large opening. Minimally invasive surgery is known to be a technique with fewer complications, shorter hospital stay and less pain. Minimally invasive surgical procedures are used in various surgeries, such as cardiothoracic surgery, gastroenterology, heart surgery, and gastroesophageal reflux disease, among others.

Wide range of techniques are used for operating with minimally damage to the body among surgeons. Minimally invasive surgery can be performed with both diagnostic and treatment surgeries. The increase in the number of surgical procedures is escalating the growth of minimally invasive surgery market.

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Minimally Invasive Surgery market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the worldwide Minimally Invasive Surgery market are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers.

Furthermore, adoption of advanced robotics in ASCs extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Rise in awareness regarding advantages of MIS over open surgical techniques will further expand the market.

Ethicon, part of the Johnson and Johnson Medical Devices Companies launched ECHELON+ Stapler with GST Reloads in March’2021. This powered surgical stapler enhances staple line security and decline complications through more uniform tissue compression.

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion.

This research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

Stryker (US),

CONMED Corporation (US),

Intuitive Surgical (US),

NuVasive, Inc. (US),

Fortimedix Surgical (Netherlands),

Microline Surgical (US),

Cirtec (US),

OmniGuide Holdings, Inc. (US),

Arthrex, Inc. (Germany),

Eximis Surgical, Inc. (US),

B. Braun Melsungen,

AG (Germany),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US),

Abbott (US),

Zimmer Biomet (US),

Smith+Nephew (UK),

Applied Medical Resources Corporation (US),

Silex Medical, LLC (US),

Freudenberg Medical (US), and

BEMA MEDICAL (Germany)

Product Type

Surgical Devices

Monitoring and Visualization Systems

Laparoscopy Devices

Endosurgical Equipment

Electrosurgical Equipment

Application

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Urology Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Orthopedic and Spine Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Breast Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Adrenalectomy Surgery

Anti-Reflux Surgery

Cancer Surgery

Cholecystectomy Surgery

Colectomy Surgery

Colon and Rectal Surgery

Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery

Obesity Surgery

Technology

Transcatheter Surgery

Laparoscopy Surgery

Non-Visual Imaging

Medical Robotics

End User

Hospital Surgical Department

Outpatient Surgery Patients

Group Practices

Individual Surgeons

Surge in Funds

The increase in funding from private and government organizations in the development of healthcare infrastructure acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the minimally invasive surgery market.

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as kidney disease, respiratory disease, gastrointestinal disease, and heart disease, among others accelerates the market growth.

The popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgery

The surge in the inclination towards minimally invasive surgery owing to the various advantages, including fewer complications, shorter hospital stay and less pain further influence the market.

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-minimally-invasive-surgery-market

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the minimally invasive surgery market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the minimally invasive surgery market because of the rise in healthcare spending and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders within the region

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increased cases of road crashes, and a rapidly developing economy in the region

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

Strong and extensive research methods were used to construct this study.

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of Minimally Invasive Surgery market is depicted by this report.

The wide range of research on how these innovations may affect market expansion in the future.

The report's findings are presented in an approachable format, with accompanying visuals (such as histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.) that make the data readily digestible.

The potential, threats, and difficulties in the Minimally Invasive Surgery market, as well as the factors driving and restraining it, are discussed at length.

It gives an all-encompassing evaluation of the anticipated conduct of the future market and the changing market condition.

This study provides a number of strategic business approaches to assist you in making educated business decisions.

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, By Product Type Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, By Application Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, By Technology Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, By End User Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, By Region Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries.

