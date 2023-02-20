RIBER: Order for a new MBE production system in Asia

French English





PRESS RELEASE

Order for a new MBE production system in Asia



Bezons, February 20, 2023 – 8am – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 6000 production system in Asia for an amount of several million euros.

An Asian industrial customer, who already one MBE 6000 system, has just ordered a new MBE 6000 to strengthen its production capacities for electronic devices.

With around forty machines in operation worldwide, the MBE 6000 is the benchmark MBE system for the mass-production of electronic and optoelectronic components used in telecommunications and in fiber optic networks.

This new order will be delivered in 2023.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

