Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program

Oslo, 20 February 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported the below transactions made under the Company’s share buyback program, which commenced 9 December 2022 and will end no later than 30 April 2023. For further information regarding the program, please see the Company’s stock exchange notification from 8 December 2022.

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 13.2.2023 895,000 12.3854 11,084,933 14.2.2023 930,000 11.8800 11,048,400 15.2.2023 965,000 11.5943 11,188,500 16.2.2023 985,000 11.8964 11,717,954 17.2.2023 1,020,000 11.7738 12,009,276 Previously disclosed buyback under the Program (accumulated) 31,287,348 12.2531 383,365,911 Accumulated buyback under the Program 36,082,348 12.2058 440,414,973





Following the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 62,351,531 own shares, corresponding to 5.91 percent of its share capital.



An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation.









