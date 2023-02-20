Airsoft Guns Market Size Worth $3.46 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the airsoft guns market will grow from USD 1.93 billion in 2022 and reach USD 3.46 billion by 2030. In just eight years, airsoft guns has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. Besides making friends, airsoft is an excellent activity for growing team player skills and leadership.



Key Insight of Airsoft Guns Market



North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the Airsoft Guns market. Key factors favouring the growth of the Airsoft Guns market in North America include the increasing number of airsoft fields, boosting the popularity of airsoft sports in the region. Due to growing participation in adventurous sports like hunting and target shooting in the region. Within the projection years, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest CAGR due to the high adoption of airsoft guns, increasing disposable income, and transforming customer behaviour toward adventure sports.



Handgun Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 27% in 2022



On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented into shotgun, handgun, muzzle loading, and rifle. The handgun segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 27% in 2022. Customers like the product due to its light features and capability to fire from one hand. Publications are not necessary for these products, making them easier for beginners to use. Similarly, kids have a high need for airsoft guns due to their lightweight features. Thus, it is mainly used globally and will develop significant revenue in 2022.



Spring-Powered Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 35% in 2022



The mechanism segment is divided into electric-powered, spring-powered, and gas-powered. The spring-powered segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 35% in 2022. Spring guns are typically affordable except for high-powered sniper rifles and shotguns.



Hypermarket And Supermarket Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 28% in 2022



The distribution channel segment is categorized intoonline, hypermarket and supermarket, convenience stores and specialty stores. The hypermarket and supermarket segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 28% in 2022. Customers choose to purchase from various offline stores to get a proper demonstration of the product physically. Customers can test before buying an airsoft gun. The increasing popularity of recreational activities in the developed countries of Europe & North America has played a vital role in expanding the penetration of hypermarkets and supermarkets. These elements are anticipated to propel segment growth in the market.



Advancement in market



In May 2022: Tokyo Marui Co. Ltd. revealed new products at the Shizuoka hobby show 2022.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Enjoy Real Shooting Experience



Ultimately, people can enjoy accurate shooting with the airsoft guns. People can stay safe and get engaged in some shooting. Wear a face shield and eye protection, and step on the field. Play the games and target practice, and at the same time, enjoy some naturalistic and safe shooting.



Restraint: High Cost



The costs of airsoft guns are high in the northern region. If the customer demand premium features, like a scope, it may require a standard, sniper, or DMR scope. All such features come at a higher cost. Some airsoft enthusiasts like to operate scopes with night-vision, raising prices further.



Opportunity: Helpful in Developing Interesting Skills



Besides making friends, airsoft is an excellent activity for growing team player skills and leadership. It’s one of the activities most companies use to maintain the bonds between team members. It also helps players formulate hand-eye coordination, enhances focus, and teaches about patience and perseverance. Which ultimately creates a great opportunity for the market growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the airsoft guns market are:



• Valken Sports

• Tokyo Marui

• Lancer Tactical

• Kriss USA

• ICS Airsoft, Inc.

• G&G ARMAMENT TAIWAN LTD

• Crosman Corporation

• Colt's Manufacturing Company

• Ballistic Breakthru Gunnery Corporation

• A&K Airsoft



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Shotgun

• Handgun

• Muzzle Loading

• Rifle



By Mechanism:



• Electric-Powered

• Spring-Powered

• Gas-Powered



By Distribution Channel:



• Specialty Stores

• Hypermarket and Supermarket

• Convenience stores

• Online



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



