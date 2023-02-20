Agriculture Films Market to Reach USD 18.39 Billion by 2030; Increasing Food Production Demand, Greenhouse Farming Techniques, Manufacturers & Forecast

Newark, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the agriculture films market will grow from USD 10.90 billion in 2022 and reach USD 18.39 billion by 2030. Agriculture films are now used worldwide due to their numerous applications in open fields and greenhouse facilities. It increases agriculture production per hectare by protecting crops from insects and preserving their quality. The population in most countries is proliferating, due to which the demand for food supply has risen tremendously.



Key Insight of Agriculture Films Market



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the most significant agricultural film market share. Key factors favouring the growth of the agriculture films market in the Asia Pacific include the high growth rate of population, increasing food production capability, the limited area under cultivation, and the increasing demand for controlled agriculture practice. China is the leading country in the region, and thus most of the significant producers are present.



The high-density polyethylene segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The film type segment is divided into linear low-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, reclaim, EVA/EBA, polyamide, polypropylene, PVC and others. The high-density polyethylene segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. High-density polyethylene films are used for multi-applications in the agriculture industry. These films are used for irrigation pipes, pesticide nets, etc. The excellent impact strength and high resistance against corrosion make it favourable to be used in crop production.



The mulch films segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into mulch films, greenhouse films, geomembrane films and silage. The mulch film segment further includes black mulch, transparent or clear mulch and others. The greenhouse films segment further includes low tunnels, macro tunnels/walking tunnels and conventional greenhouse films. The silage segment further includes silage bags, silage sheets and silage stretch wrap. The mulch films segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mulch films control the soil temperature, prevent the loss of moisture, and improve the overall yield of crops. The thickness of the film is suitable for protection applications.



The online segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The distribution channel segment includes online and offline. The online segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of e-commerce presence in developed and developing countries. The agriculture films are sold in bulk in B2B and B2C platforms.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising adoption of agricultural films



The agriculture film industry is booming in developing regions, and thus the demand for agriculture films is increasing. The films help in preserving the nutrients and moisture content of crops. The lifespan of plastic films is enhanced by the addition of thermal stabilizers, anti-fogging agents, etc. Irrigation systems and greenhouse facilities use agriculture films to reduce the hail effect. It even helps to minimize soil erosion and increase agricultural output production by limiting weeds' growth. These agriculture films are a low-cost solution for the protection of crops. Crop quality is essential for maintaining a healthy population. Protected agriculture practices are increasing faster, and thus, many end-users prefer to use different films as per their properties. Commercial agriculture practices involve producing high output with limited land.



Restraint: Inefficient in some areas



There are some specific regions with high growth of weeds alongside the crops. In such regions, agriculture films, especially mulch films, are not much efficient in protecting crops. These films are not able to suppress the growth of weed in such a situation. Thus, mulch films have a limited growth rate in these regions.



Opportunity: Growth of biodegradable films



There are severe environmental contaminations caused by conventional plastic films primarily due to the issue with their disposal. The development of environmentally sustainable agriculture films is a pressing research topic. The rapidly raised demand for environment-friendly agriculture films in the past few years is anticipated to remain the same in the upcoming years. Also, the shifting preference against environment-friendly agriculture films due to intense climate modifications opens an opportunity for industry participants. Additionally, environmental security awareness & governmental regulations have mandated the usage of eco-friendly agriculture films. Several benefits are associated with using bio-degradable agriculture films, including reduced water usage for irrigation, elimination of pesticides and improved quality of crops. This factor is charting the trajectory of the agriculture films market.



Challenge: Stringent regulations for conventional plastic films



European countries have laid strict guidelines on using agricultural films that are not biodegradable. This factor has affected the preference for conventional agriculture films among the end-users. Also, the non-standard policies have led to variations in the demand and supply of traditional agriculture films. Thus, the demand for such films has been affected in countries like the U.K., Germany, France, etc.



Some of the major players operating in the agriculture films market are:



• BASF SE

• CI Takiron

• Berry Global Inc.

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• RPC Group PLC

• Dow Inc.

• RKW Group

• Achilles Corporation

• Trioplast Industries AB

• Ab Rani Plast Oy.

• NOVAMONT SPA.

• Agripolyane

• Poly film Group

• Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd.

• Coveris

• Groupe Barbier

• AL-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

• Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co.

• Grupo Armando Alvarez

• Britton Group Inc.

• Kuraray Co., Ltd.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Film Type:



• Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

• Low-Density Polyethylene

• High-Density Polyethylene

• Reclaim

• EVA/EBA

• Polyamide

• Polypropylene

• PVC

• Others



By Application:



• Mulch Films



o Black Mulch

o Transparent or Clear Mulch

o Others



• Greenhouse Films



o Low Tunnels

o Macro Tunnels/Walking Tunnels

o Conventional Greenhouse Films



• Geomembrane Films



• Silage



o Silage Bags

o Silage Sheet

o Silage Stretch Wrap



By Distribution Channel:



• Online

• Offline



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



