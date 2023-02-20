Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size To Hit US$ 66.57 billion by 2030 | Eaton Corporation Plc, Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, GE Healthcare and Merck KGaA

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Product, (Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Crossflow Filtration) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the pharmaceutical filtration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.39% from 2021 to reach US$ 66.57 billion by 2030. Owing to in the creasing demand for drugs coupled with innovation in pharmaceutical filtration.

The demand for generic pharmaceuticals has increased due to the phenomenal prevalence of chronic diseases. This, coupled with stringent regulation for medication quality management, is one of the primary reasons driving the global pharmaceutical filtration market. Furthermore, increasing drug approvals is encouraging the use of pharmaceutical filtering technologies to eliminate potential microorganisms during production procedures. Technological advances in the synthesis of big molecules and biologics are also supporting market expansion. In addition, increased investments in research and development (R&D) initiatives and rising demand for sophisticated medicinal medications are further drivers boosting the global pharmaceutical filtration market.

The global pharmaceutical filtration market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product, Technique, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product”

Based on the products, the global pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into:

Membrane Filters

Prefilters & Depth Media

Single-Use Systems

Cartridges & Capsules

Filter Holders

Filtration Accessories

Others

Membrane filters have dominated the global pharmaceutical filtration market and include MCE membrane filters, coated cellulose acetate membrane filters, PTFE membrane filters, nylon membrane filters, PVDF membrane filters, and others. Among these, nylon membrane filtration is in high demand. This is attributed to the use of nylon membrane filters in filtering aqueous solution, which is a critical process for every drug manufacturing process. Nylon membrane filters are appropriate for a wide range of biological preparations in biopharmaceutical companies. Moreover, the features offered by nylon membrane filters, such as a high surface area for filtration, heat resistance, and strong binding proteins such as DNA and RNA, make them the most demanding among membrane filters.

Single-use systems segment is expected to show high growth in the forecast period. Single-use filtering systems are composed of entirely disposable components, such as the whole fluid channel and filters. This makes it possible to respond quickly and easily to shifting demands, such as the need for various filter pore sizes or an increased or decreased filling volume.

Excerpts from ‘By technique’

Based on technique, the global pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into:

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Crossflow Filtration

Nanofiltration

Others

The microfiltration segment held the majority of the market share in 2021. However, the ultrafiltration technique is expected to show high growth in the forecast years. The advantages offered by microfiltration are driving the segment’s growth. Microfiltration is an effective technique for pharmaceutical filtration due to its ability to remove particles of a wide range of sizes, ranging from 0.1 to 10 microns. This makes it ideal for removing bacteria, viruses, and other unwanted particles from pharmaceutical products.

Additionally, microfiltration can capture particles with a high degree of efficiency, reducing the risk of contamination. This can help ensure that the products produced are of the highest quality. Microfiltration is also cost-effective, as it requires little energy and maintenance compared to other filtration techniques. Furthermore, microfiltration has a low environmental impact, requiring minimal water and producing little waste. Overall, microfiltration is a reliable and efficient way to ensure the highest quality of pharmaceutical products.

Excerpts from ‘By Application’

Based on application, the global pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into:

Final Processing

Raw Material Filtration

Cell Separation

Water Purification

Air Purification

The final processing segment has dominated the market with the largest market share in 2021. Filtration is an important step in the final product production of pharmaceuticals. It is necessary to remove any unwanted particles, such as dust, that may be present in the final product. Filtration also helps ensure that the final product is free of any contaminants and meets the required quality and safety standards. By removing any unwanted particles, filtration helps to ensure that the product is of the highest quality and will not cause any harm to the patient or user.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global pharmaceutical filtration market regionally is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of The World

In 2021, North America held the largest market share. North America has dominated the global pharmaceutical filtration market owing to the high demand for quality drugs and the growing pharmaceutical industry. The rising focus on drug safety and the growing awareness about various filtration technologies are some of the key factors driving the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market in North America. Furthermore, the increasing investment in research and development activities and the implementation of stringent regulations by the government are also contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market. The introduction of advanced filtration systems and the increasing demand for cost-effective solutions are other factors fueling the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market in North America.

The pharmaceutical filtration market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to the population increase and healthcare expenditure. The availability of advanced technologies and the rising demand for sterile drug products are also driving market growth. The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the rising number of surgeries, and the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals further propel the global pharmaceutical filtration market.

Additionally, increasing demand for high-performance filters and the growing awareness of their benefits are also contributing to market growth. The growing demand for nanofiltration and ultrafiltration in pharmaceutical industries is also expected to fuel market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global pharmaceutical filtration market are:

Eaton Corporation Plc

GE Healthcare

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Graver Technologies LLC

Amazon Filters Ltd.

Sartorius Stdim Biotech S.A.

Meisser Filtration Products Inc.

