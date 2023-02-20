Global Sulfone Polymers Market Size To Worth $2.68 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 5%

New York, United States , Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sulfone Polymers Market Size to grow from USD 1.73 Billion in 2021 to USD 2.68 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The sulfone polymer market has grown due to its rising construction activity in developing nations. Additionally, the demand for products in the automotive industry will rise in the near future due to the expanding popularity of electric vehicles and increased global awareness of GHG emissions.

The Polysulfone segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global sulfone polymers market is categorized into Polysulfone, Polyphenylsulfone, Polyethersulfone, and Others. The polysulfone segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Polysulfone has great qualities such as high chemical resistance, good thermal stability, transparency, durability, and rigidity. Sulfone polymers' broad range of uses in the production of components for electronics, automobiles, medical devices, and aircraft are expected to dominate the market.

The medical segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the sulfone polymers market is categorized into Automotive, Medical, Aerospace, Consumer Goods, and Others. The medical segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The largest and most significant component of the market is currently controlled by the medical sector. The sulfone polymer's transparency can be preserved due to its chemical characteristics even after it has been sterilized by steam that has been heated to extremely high temperatures. Its mechanical abilities are one of these attributes.

COVID-19 IMPACT

On credit portfolios, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and business in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to reevaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

Browse 50 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 279 Pages and in-depth TOC on “ Global Sulfone Polymers Market Size ”, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Polysulfone, Polyphenylsulfone, Polyethersulfone, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Medical, Aerospace, Consumer Goods, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Sulfone Polymers Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. The demand for sulfone polymers in the region is primarily driven by the aerospace and automotive applications. Mexico is anticipated to have the biggest demand for sulfone polymers over the forecast period, while the U.S. is a significant manufacturer in the area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Global Sulfone Polymers Market - Key Market Players the Major vendors in the Global Sulfone Polymers Market include Polymers USA LLC, Sumitomo Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, BASF SE, Sino Polymer, Jiangmen Youju New Materials Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, GEHR GmbH., Ovation Polymers. Inc., and Americhem Engineered Compounds.

