



On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 13 February 2023 to 17 February 2023:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 13 February 2023 90,000 157.78 14,200,200 14 February 2023 90,000 158.15 14,233,500 15 February 2023 80,000 157.98 12,638,400 16 February 2023 90,000 156.44 14,079,600 17 February 2023 90,000 156.25 14,062,500 Accumulated for the period 440,000 - 69,214,200 Accumulated under the programme 23,549,000 - 3,807,245,390

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 24,463,676 treasury shares corresponding to 3.737% of the total share capital.

Attachment