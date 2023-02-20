Cocaine Intoxication Treatment Market is expected to accumulate a value of US$ 17.91 Million by 2033 registering a CAGR of 6%: FMI Study

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cocaine Intoxication Treatment Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years as the prevalence of cocaine addiction continues to rise. According to a report by Future Market Insights, the global cocaine intoxication treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033, surpassing an impressive valuation of US$ 17.91 Million .



Cocaine addiction is a significant public health issue, with millions of people worldwide struggling with addiction and the associated risks of overdose, mental health issues, and social consequences. While there are no FDA-approved medications specifically for the treatment of cocaine intoxication, healthcare providers may use various off-label medications and other treatments to manage the symptoms of cocaine intoxication and support addiction recovery.

The market for cocaine intoxication treatment includes medications, behavioural therapies, and other interventions designed to support recovery from cocaine addiction and manage the symptoms of intoxication. The global prevalence of cocaine use disorder has been increasing in recent years, with the United States and Europe experiencing significant increases in cocaine-related deaths. This trend is expected to drive demand for cocaine intoxication treatment and support market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The Cocaine Intoxication Treatment market expanded at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2022.

From 2023 to 2033, the market for treating cocaine intoxication is projected to expand at a 6% CAGR.

The market for treating cocaine intoxication is anticipated to reach US$17.91 million by 2033.

Hospital pharmacies hold the biggest market share, per the FMI research.

For the Cocaine Intoxication Treatment market, North America is anticipated to have a 40% market share. With a share of 20% throughout the projection period, it is expected that the East & South Asia market would grow considerably.

“A series of international level collaborations involving healthcare stakeholders across various institutional settings are fueling further clinical trials and research studies dedicated to discovering Cocaine Intoxication Treatment.” says an FMI analyst

Market Competition

Key players in the market include pharmaceutical companies such as Tonix Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Advanz Pharmaceuticals, along with healthcare providers and technology companies among other global players.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was awarded a grant in August 2022 by the National Institute on Drug Abuse to aid the advancement of TNX-1300, a recombinant enzyme that targets the treatment of cocaine intoxication. Cocaine abuse can have harmful impacts on multiple bodily systems, primarily the cardiovascular system, and can lead to fatal consequences. TNX-1300 has been demonstrated to counteract the physiological consequences of intravenous cocaine use in previous clinical research. This grant will assist in the ongoing development of TNX-1300 as a treatment for life-threatening cocaine intoxication, which was responsible for more than 24,900 drug overdose fatalities in the United States in 2021.





More Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Cocaine Intoxication Treatment market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Drug Class, Route Administration, and Distribution Channel & Region.

Key Segments Profiled in the Cocaine Intoxication Treatment Industry Survey

Drug Class:

Phentolamine

Lorazepam

Diazepam

Verapamil

Morphine





Route of Administration:

Oral

Inhalation

Intravenous

Nasal

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Cocaine Intoxication Treatment Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

