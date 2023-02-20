Investcorp-Tages UCITS platform launches new Melqart event driven fund managed by Michel Massoud

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investcorp-Tages is pleased to announce the launch of a new fund on its UCITS platform with Melqart Asset Management: the Melqart Event Driven UCITS Fund.



Melqart Asset Management was founded in 2015 by Michel Massoud and currently manages $1.7 billion on behalf of a blue chip global client base, which includes some of the world’s pre-eminent hedge fund investors.

The Melqart Event Driven UCITS Fund is managed by CIO Michel Massoud, alongside Portfolio Managers Joseph Gebran and Can Ozdemir, both of whom have been at Melqart since launch. The three Portfolio Managers have over half a century of combined experience.

The new fund launch provides exposure to the firm’s primary investment strategies in a daily liquidity, UCITS format. The strategy will utilise the full breadth of expertise from Melqart’s ten-man investment team and will take advantage of extensive resources Melqart have amassed in their seven years operating as one of the leading Event Driven firms in Europe.

The fund seeks to achieve positive risk adjusted returns, extracting the maximum value from event-driven opportunities through a dynamic allocation between two sub-strategies: merger arbitrage and special situations.

Michel Massoud, CEO & CIO at Melqart, said: “Through this launch we are now able to offer our established Event Driven strategy to the UCITS investor community. The fund draws upon Melqart’s deep experience in evaluating the risk-reward opportunity in corporate events in European and U.S. markets to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors. We are very glad to be partnering with Investcorp-Tages and believe investors will benefit from the transparent, liquid and well-regulated UCITS format.”

Matteo Meloni, UCITS Strategies, Investcorp-Tages, said: “We are delighted to partner with Melqart, a well-established and highly successful investment manager with deep experience in the event driven markets. As a firm, we have known Michel and the team at Melqart for many years and are excited by the launch of this new fund, managed by a seasoned team. Moreover, the Melqart launch rounds out the Investcorp-Tages UCITS platform of leading alternative managers, providing investors with access to a wide range of active, global investment strategies.”

About Investcorp-Tages

Investcorp-Tages is a global multi-manager investment firm that was launched in May 2020 through a 50/50 joint venture between Investcorp and Tages Group. With offices based in London, New York and Milan, Investcorp-Tages manages alternative assets for institutional investors worldwide, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, family offices, insurance companies and other financial institutions. Investcorp-Tages focuses on providing bespoke solutions by delivering differentiated sources of returns across alternative assets for its clients, and benefits from the extensive experience and expertise built up in the space by Investcorp and Tages.

For further information, please visit: www.InvestcorpTages.com

Contacts:

Investcorp-Tages:

Saul Benjamin, Chief Operating Officer

saul.benjamin@InvestcorpTages.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson:

Christen Thomson, Senior Director

christen.thomson@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Melqart Asset Management

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd is a London-based alternative asset manager established in March 2015. The firm is headed by CEO and CIO, Michel Massoud, who has over two decades of prior experience in event driven strategies at Morgan Stanley and Cheyne Capital.