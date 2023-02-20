Finnish Swedish English

Aktia sets clearer targets for sustainability





“We at Aktia are ambitious when it comes to sustainability and we have been so for many years,” says Annina Kaukonen, Corporate Responsibility Manager, at Aktia.



Sustainability is at the heart of Aktia’s activities and guides Aktia towards the vision of being the leading wealth manager bank. To reach this goal, Aktia has updated its sustainability programme to make it even more coherent with the strategy. The new programme will steer the company’s sustainability efforts on an overall level.

“The actions we are taking are voluntary, in addition to the statutory obligations we have as a bank, and contribute to a better society at large and a cleaner environment,” says Kaukonen. For example, Aktia strives to have healthy and satisfied employees and aims to follow the climate strategy towards Net Zero targets.

Responsible employer

The Aktia sustainability programme covers four themes: Prosperity, People, Principles of Governance and Planet.

“We have identified focus areas for each theme and set targets for them. We report on the progress every year in our sustainability report,"says Kaukonen.

An overall understanding of customer needs and customer satisfaction are two of the four focus areas prioritised in Prosperity theme in the new sustainability programme.

“Customers will hopefully notice that Aktia is a good employer that invests in a corporate culture that supports workers’ well-being. Being a responsible employer is a part of our sustainability programme,” explains Kaukonen.



At the forefront of responsible investment

Banks play an important role in the transition to a low-carbon future. Aktia has been at the forefront of responsible investment and, for example, was one of the first Finnish banks to sign the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

This means that Aktia is committed to environmental and social considerations and to good governance within asset management. The objective of Aktia as an wealth manager bank is to offer its clients the best and most comprehensive investment, financing and personal insurance solutions in order to promote sustainable prosperity in society.



“Our goal is to enable sustainable-driven prosperity. We want to be a reliable partner and systematically develop sustainability issues in our own activities and across our industry. We are thinking further, taking sustainability into account and working towards climate neutrality,” summarises Kaukonen.



Link to Aktia’s sustainability programme: https://www.aktia.com/en/sustainability/corporate-responsibility-programme







