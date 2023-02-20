Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Report to 2031 - Players Include uBreakiFix, iCracked, Moduslink Global Solutions and Mendtronix

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global electronic equipment repair service market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global electronic equipment repair service market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global electronic equipment repair service market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc.

uBreakiFix

iCracked, Inc.

Moduslink Global Solutions

Mendtronix Inc.

The Cableshoppe Inc.

Redington Services

Electronix Services

B2X CARE SOLUTIONS GMBH

Quest International, Inc.

Quanzhou Journey Bags Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.4.1. Overall Electronic Equipment Market Overview

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.9. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.9.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)



6. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

6.1. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Product Type, 2017 - 2031

6.1.1. Consumer Electronics

6.1.1.1. Smartphones and Mobile Phones

6.1.1.2. Televisions

6.1.1.3. Set-top Boxes

6.1.1.4. Tablets

6.1.1.5. PC Sets

6.1.1.6. Notebooks & Laptops

6.1.1.7. Others (Music Players, Routers, etc.)

6.1.2. Home Appliances

6.1.2.1. Refrigerators

6.1.2.2. Air Conditioners & Coolers

6.1.2.3. Microwaves

6.1.2.4. Mixers, Grinders & Food Processors

6.1.2.5. Washing Machines

6.1.2.6. Others (Iron, Dish Washers, etc.)

6.1.3. Medical Equipment

6.1.3.1. Medical Monitors

6.1.3.2. Lab Equipment

6.1.3.3. Dental Clinic Equipment

6.1.3.4. Ventilators

6.1.3.5. CT Scanners

6.1.3.6. Others (Respiration Pumps, Sterilizers, etc.)

6.1.4. Industrial Equipment

6.1.4.1. Laser Equipment

6.1.4.2. Voltmeters

6.1.4.3. Pulse & Signal Generators

6.1.4.4. Frequency Counters

6.1.4.5. Machineries

6.1.4.6. Motors & Generators

6.1.4.7. Others (Cleaners, Printers, etc.)

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type



7. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category

7.1. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Service Type, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. In Warranty

7.1.2. Out of Warranty

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Service Type



8. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast, By End Use

8.1. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Price, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. Industrial or Commercial

8.1.2. Residential

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End Use



9. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

9.1. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Region, 2017 - 2031

9.1.1. North America

9.1.2. Europe

9.1.3. Asia Pacific

9.1.4. Middle East & Africa

9.1.5. South America

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region

10. North America Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast

14. South America Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

15.2. Market Share Analysis-2021 (%)

15.3. Company Profile

16. Key Takeaway

