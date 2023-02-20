Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 7

In week 7 2023, Festi purchased in total 160,000 own shares for total amount of 27,712,500 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|7
|13.2.2023
|14:34:36
|5.000
|172
|860.000
|1.421.020
|253.469.002
|7
|14.2.2023
|14:32:22
|75.000
|173,5
|13.012.500
|1.496.020
|266.481.502
|7
|16.2.2023
|13:03:13
|80.000
|173
|13.840.000
|1.576.020
|280.321.502
|160.000
|27.712.500
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,576,020 own shares for 280,321,502 ISK and holds today 6,576,020 own shares or 2.10% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).