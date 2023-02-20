Lab Automation Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Acquisitions by Key Players Fuel Sector Growth

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab Automation Market, By Product, By End User, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global lab automation market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
Market Dynamics:
Increasing acquisitions by the key players for lab automation are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2022, ZEON CORPORATION, a chemical manufacturer that focuses on the manufacturing and development of synthetic rubbers, synthetic latex, and resins, announced the acquisition of Aurora Microplates, a manufacturer of high-performance micro plates, for discovery sciences and biochemical analysis. Under this acquisition, Zeon will accelerate business development in healthcare and life sciences in the European and the U.S. market.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and provides attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the key market players
- It profiles key players in the global lab automation market based on the following parameters-company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study includes Tecan Trading AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hamilton Company, COPAN Diagnostics Inc., Abbott, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, UiPath, and Porvair Sciences, SPT Labtech Ltd, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Automata, accroma, Molecular Devices, LLC, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD, Reshape Biotech, Peak Analysis & Automation
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global lab automation market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global lab automation market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Lab Automation Market, By Product:
- Liquid Handling Products
- Microplate reader
- Robotics and Others
Global Lab Automation Market, By End User:
- Research Institutes
- Biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global Lab Automation Market, By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
Company Profiles
- Tecan Trading AG
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Danaher
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- QIAGEN
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Hamilton Company
- COPAN Diagnostics Inc.
- Abbott
- Merck KGaA
- F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
- UiPath
- Porvair Sciences
- SPT Labtech Ltd
- Endress+Hauser Group Services AG
- Automata
- Accroma
- Molecular Devices, LLC
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- BD
- Reshape Biotech
- Peak Analysis & Automation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|176
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$4903.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7194.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot, By Product
- Market Snapshot, By End User
- Market Snapshot, By Region
- Analyst Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Market Trends
- Recent Developments
- Acquisitions and Partnerships Scenario
- Technology Overview
- Regulatory Scenario
- Brand Analysis
- PEST Analysis
4. Global Lab Automation Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Overall Impact
- Impact on Supply and Demand
- COVID-19 Impact on the market
5. Global Lab Automation Market, By Product, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Liquid Handling Product
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Microplate Reader
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Robotics and Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Lab Automation Market, By End User, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Research Institutes
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Lab Automation Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
