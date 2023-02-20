Aluminum Window Profile Global Market Report 2023: Durability, Reduced Heat Effect and Light Weights Drives Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Window Profile Market, By Aluminum Profile Type, By Window Type, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aluminum windows offer benefits such as durability, reduced heat effect, lightweight nature, smoother opening and closing of windows, noise control, and moisture resistance. These features are expected to drive growth of the aluminum window profile market. Key players in the market are adopting different business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their global footprint.



Market Dynamics:



Among applications, residential segment is expected to account for major share in the aluminum window profile market. Increasing preference for energy-efficient windows and slim aluminum profiles for aesthetic appeal are key factors aiding growth of the residential segment in the global aluminum window profile market.

Asia Pacific accounted for 47.9% market share in 2021 due to increasing construction activities in emerging economies such as China and India. Moreover, increasing disposable income and government initiatives & investment in infrastructure activities are expected to drive growth of construction sector, which in turn will escalate the demand for aluminum window profile market in Asia Pacific.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of aluminum window profile market and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 - 2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global aluminum window profile market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include, Apogee Enterprises Inc., Fletcher Building, Ply Gem Holdings Inc., YKK AP Inc., LIXIL Group Corporation, Xingfa Aluminium, Sapa Group, PGT Inc., Wacang, and Fenan Group

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future products launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global aluminum window profile market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, internal olefins manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the aluminum window profile market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Aluminum Window Profile Market, By Aluminum Profile Type:

L Type

T Type

Others

Global Aluminum Window Profile Market, By Window Type:

Awning Windows

Hopper Windows

Sliding Windows

Fixed Windows

Single-Hung Windows

Double-Hung Windows

Casement Windows

Global Aluminum Window Profile Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Aluminum Window Profile Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Northern Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

Company Profiles

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $750 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1161.49 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Aluminum Window Profile Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Aluminum Window Profile Market By Aluminum Profile Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Aluminum Window Profile Market, By Window Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Aluminum Window Profile Market, By Application, 2017-2030(US$ Bollion)

8. Global Aluminum Window Profile Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

