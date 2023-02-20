Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of the Taiwanese Semiconductor Industry in 4Q 2022 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The shipment value of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry reached US$38.1 billion in the third quarter of 2022, down 0.6% compared to the previous quarter but up 7.2% year-on-year.

This report looks into the development of the semiconductor industry and its three major sectors of IC design, IC manufacturing, and packaging and testing, also known as OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test), in the third quarter of 2022 and examines their development in the fourth quarter of 2022 and beyond.

List of Topics Covered:

Development of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry in the third quarter of 2022, touching on key issues of IC design, IC manufacturing, and IC packaging and testing industry sectors

Outlook for the industry in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2023 by sector: IC design, IC manufacturing, and packaging and testing

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analysis of Key Issues

1.1 IC Design

1.1.1 Sluggish Market Demand Slows Down Inventory Clearance

1.1.2 The Urgent Demand for Large-size Panels is Short-lived and DDIC Suppliers are Seeking to Expand in the Auto Market

1.2 IC Manufacturing

1.2.1 Demand for Display Driver ICs and PMICs Dips While Capacity Utilization Rate of 90nm and Above Processes at Foundries Decreases Significantly

1.2.2 The Volume and Price of DRAM Drops Significantly and Demand for Flash Memory Remains Weak

1.3 IC Packaging and Testing (OSAT)

1.3.1 OSAT Companies are Not Busy in the Peak Season While Inventory Clearance Continues

1.3.2 The Weak Demand for Memory ICs Forces Back-end OSAT Utilization Rate to Drop



2. Outlook for the Industry

2.1 IC Design

2.1.1 Brands Continue to Cut Product Prices and Consumer Market Demand to Remain Sluggish in 1H2023

2.1.2 Inventory Clearance of Memory ICs Expected to Continue into 2H 2023

2.2 IC Manufacturing

2.2.1 Capacity Utilization Rate of Leading Foundries is Not Satisfactory to Slow Down Shipment Growth

2.2.2 The Recovery Time of the Memory Market Remains Unknown Due to Low Order Visibility

2.3 IC Packaging and Testing (OSAT)

2.3.1 OSAT Companies Reduce Capex in Response to the Weak-seasonal Effect

2.3.2 Consumer Market Demand Remains Sluggish and OSAT Companies to Shift Focus to the Auto Market



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE)

Ardentec

ASUS

Audi

Benz

BMW

Chipbond Technology

ChipMOS Technologies

Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology

Ferrari

FocalTech Systems

Formosa Advanced Technologies

Himax

HP

Infineon

King Yuan Electronics

Kioxia

Lamborghini

Largan

Lingsen Precision Industries

Macronix

MediaTek

Microchip

Micron Technology

Nanya

Novatek

NXP

Orient Semiconductor Electronics

Parade Technologies

Pegatron

Porsche

Powertech Technology

PSMC

Samsung

Sigurd

SK Hynix

Taiwan IC Packaging Corp.

TI

TSMC

UMC

Vate Technology

VIS

Volkswagen

Walton Advanced Engineering

Winbond

Yangtze Memory Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhptnk-the?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.