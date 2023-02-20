Natural Abrasive Market to Hit $3.3B with Rising Demand from Metal-Working Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Here are some interesting insights from IndexBox's report on the global natural abrasive market.

The global natural abrasive market is predicted to rise from $2.9B in 2022 to $3.3B in 2030, propelled by the high demand from the automotive, construction, and metalworking industries. Abrasives are materials that are used to remove surface material from a workpiece. Their applications include grinding, polishing, buffing, and honing.

The abrasive market is divided into natural and synthetic categories. Natural abrasives consist of sand , grit, emery, diamond powder, and pumice while aluminium oxide, boron carbide, calcium carbonate , ferric oxide and silicon carbide are some examples of synthetic ones. As a rule of thumb, natural abrasives are less expensive and can be used for more applications than synthetic options. However, natural abrasives may not last as long as their synthetic competitors.

Different abrasives offer unique properties for various types of workpieces or tasks. Sandstone, for instance, is generally used to clean metal surfaces. Emery is commonly employed for working on hard materials such as stone and concrete. Diamond powder is renowned for its extreme hardness and is thus often used for polishing or producing a high-quality finish. The choice of abrasive depends on the type of material and end result desired - softer ones are suitable for softer metals like aluminum, whereas harder varieties are required for tougher steels like stainless steel or titanium. Furthermore, the degree of abrasiveness determines the finish - finer abrasives create a smoother surface while rougher ones provide a rougher texture.

The automotive industry is the largest consumer of abrasives, accounting for 35% of the total demand in 2022. It is followed by the construction sector with 20%, and the metalworking industry (15%).

Asia-Pacific has been identified as the largest regional market up to date due to concurrent economic expansion in China and India . This has been followed by North America and then Europe.

Market Challenges

Supply challenges. The market often faces restrictions such as environmental regulations and raw material shortages.

Technological Challenges. Manufacturers need to develop new products that are more efficient and cost-effective and provide better customer service. Additionally, companies must be able to keep up with ever-changing technology, in order to remain competitive.

Competition. The abrasive market is highly competitive, with major players such as 3M, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Tyrolit Group and Pferd dominating the industry. These companies have large production capacities and established distribution networks that give them an advantage over smaller competitors. In addition, they are constantly innovating their products in order to stay ahead of the competition.

Cost Challenges. Abrasive market fragmentation and cost pressure from large players has led to price competition among suppliers. As a result, companies struggle to differentiate their products. Smaller companies also have difficulty entering the market.

Globalization. Due to companies' efforts to expand beyond their traditional markets, the abrasive market is becoming increasingly globalized. This has led to increased competition from foreign players and a need for local companies to improve their products. In addition, global supply chains are becoming more complex.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

The threat of new entrants is low in the abrasive market due to the high capital investment required to establish a production facility. Additionally, most abrasives manufacturers have long-standing relationships with their customers, which can make it difficult for new players to gain a foothold in the market.

The bargaining power of buyers is moderate in the abrasive market as there are a large number of suppliers and few substitutes available. However, consumers are able to exert some pressure on prices due to the fragmented nature of the market.

The bargaining power of suppliers is low in the abrasive market as there are many suppliers and few barriers to entry. Additionally, most raw materials used in abrasives production are widely available.

The threat of substitute products is low in the abrasive market as there are few substitutes available that can match the performance of abrasives.

The intensity of competitive rivalry is high in the abrasive market as there are many players vying for market share. Additionally, many of these competitors are well-established and have been in business for decades.

