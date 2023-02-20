DELEXI Launches New Range of At-Home Hair Removal Products Featuring Natural and Sustainable Ingredients

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELEXI, a revolutionary waxing brand, has launched a new range of at-home hair removal products. The products feature natural, sustainable, and user-friendly ingredients, making DELEXI the go-to brand for achieving salon-quality results in the comfort of customers' homes.

DELEXI's hard waxing kits are formulated with natural ingredients that adhere to the hair, not the skin, making them gentle and suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. This ensures that the hard waxing kit delivers professional-quality results at home, removing hair without residue or irritation and leaving customers with smooth and hair-free skin. In addition, the wax is enriched with natural ingredients like aloe vera and lavender, which soothe and moisturize the skin, leaving it soft and silky smooth.

The Hard Waxing Kit by DELEXI is perfect for achieving smooth, hair-free skin at home. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, the brand offers waxing kits for different body areas, including the face, legs, and bikini area. In addition, with DELEXI's commitment to sustainability, the brand uses environmentally friendly packaging made from recycled materials. The brand also offers refill packs for its waxing kits, reducing waste and saving money for its customers.

If customers are tired of salon appointments and want an affordable and convenient solution for hair removal, DELEXI's Waxing Kits are the way to go. The all-in-one kit includes all the necessary products to ensure the best results, making the hair removal process safe and gentle. The pre-wax and post-wax treatments also provide additional benefits for the skin.

For those with sensitive skin looking for a gentle hair removal solution, the Hard Waxing Kit by DELEXI is a must-try. The high-quality wax adheres to the hair, not the skin, making it perfect for those with delicate skin.

The Hard Waxing Kit by DELEXI provides a game-changing solution for at-home hair removal. Customers can now buy this product on Amazon, allowing them to experience the benefits of professional-level results in the comfort of their own homes. Say goodbye to salon appointments and achieve smooth, hairless skin with DELEXI's Hard Waxing Kits.

