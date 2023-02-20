Oxidative Stress Assays Demand Is Surging at a 9% CAGR to Reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2033, Pharma & Biotech Companies to Dominate the Market Share: Fact.MR

Rockville, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oxidative stress assays market is valued at US$ 1.05 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Oxidative stress happens when a cell or organism produces an excessive amount of oxygen-derived free radicals, which overwhelms the natural antioxidant defences of the organism. Proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids suffer oxidative damage as a result, which can accelerate the development of cancer as well as cardiovascular and neurological conditions, ischemia, diabetes, and asthma. These assays aid in identifying oxidative stress.

Rapid development of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is a key factor fuelling the growth of the global oxidative stress assays market.

BioProcess International estimates that the global sales of biopharmaceuticals were valued at US$ 300 million in 2021 and are growing at a rate of 12% annually. Also, over the next ten years, it is anticipated that the global pharma market will grow at a phenomenal rate.



Recently, it has been observed that biotech companies’ interest in cell concepts is increasing. High-content screening improvements are being offered by several market players. Growing R&D spending plans on healthcare are creating new paths for advancements in medical science. Furthermore, the increasing interest in chronic inflammatory mechanisms among lab researchers is expected to boost sales growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global oxidative stress assays market is expected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2033.

Japan’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Demand for consumables is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Sales of oxidative stress assays in Germany are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Key Companies Profiled

Abcam PLC

AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd. (AMSBIO)

Biovision Inc.

Cell Biolabs, Inc.

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Merck KgaA

MilliporeSigma

Oxford Biomedical Research, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the oxidative stress assays market are focusing on the advancement of assay products. To maintain their market position and earn more, some of the leading companies are concentrating on regional expansion, local supply, changes in pricing trends, product standards, and more.

In July 2021, Immuchrom GmbH and Ilex Life Sciences inked a collaboration agreement for the commercialization of gastrointestinal biomarker assays in North America. Immuchrom is a German researcher and manufacturer of photometric assays, immunoassays, and HPLC applications with a focus on oxidative stress, gastrointestinal disease, cardiovascular disease, and calcium and bone metabolism.

The Photo-oxidation Resistant DCFH-DA ROS Assay Kit was introduced in June 2022 by Dojindo, in Japan.

FusionPlex Dx and LiquidPlex Dx were launched by Invitae in February 2022 in Europe. FusionPlex Dx is designed to be utilized as a CDx to help identify patients with NSCLC who have ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1) fusions and other conditions that might improve from targeted therapy.



Key Segments of Oxidative Stress Assays Industry Research

By Offering:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Test Type : Antioxidant Capacity Assays Ascorbic Acid Assays Glutathione Assays Cell-based Exogenous Antioxidant Assays Indirect Assays Lipid-based Assays Nucleic Acid-based Assays Protein-based Assays Enzyme-based Assays Reactive Oxygen Species-based Assays

By Technology : ELISA Chromatography Flow Cytometry Microscopy, High-content Screening Label-free Detection

By Disease : Cardiovascular Diseases Diabetes Respiratory Diseases Cancer Asthma

By End User : Pharma & Biotech Companies Academic Research Institutes Clinical Laboratories Contract Research Organizations

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global oxidative stress assays market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of offering (consumables, instruments, services), test type (antioxidant capacity assays, ascorbic acid assays, glutathione assays, cell-based exogenous antioxidant assays, indirect assays, lipid-based assays, nucleic acid-based assays, protein-based assays, enzyme-based assays, reactive oxygen species-based assays), technology (ELISA, chromatography, flow cytometry, microscopy, high-content screening, label-free detection), disease (cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, cancer, asthma), and end user (pharma & biotech companies, academic research institutes, clinical laboratories, contract research organizations), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

