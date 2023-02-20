English Finnish

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 1.00 PM

ROBIT PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED ON A PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2023–2025 FOR ITS KEY PERSONNEL

Robit Plc’s Board of Directors has on 20 February 2023 decided on a Performance Share Plan (“Plan”) for its key personnel. The purpose of the Plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the key personnel for increasing the value of the company in the long-term, to commit the key personnel and to steer them towards achieving the company’s strategic targets, as well as to offer them a competitive long-term incentive scheme.

The Plan comprises a one-year and a two-year Performance Period. The first Performance Period covers the financial year 2023. In the first Performance Period in 2023, 50 percent of base share allocation is guaranteed, and 50 percent of base share allocation is based on reaching a predefined cash flow from operations target in financial statements 2023. The second Performance Period covers the financial years 2024–2025. The potential reward for the period 2024–2025 is based on a predefined average of EPS target in financial statements 2024 and 2025. The potential reward for both periods will be paid in May 2026.

The Plan covers besides CEO approximately 20 key persons, management team members and high-potential employees. A participant must be employed by the company. The Plan directed to the management team members includes an ownership obligation meaning that the company’s management team member is obliged to hold 50 percent of the received reward shares until the value of the member’s total shareholding in the company corresponds to 50 percent of the member’s gross salary for the calendar year preceding the payment of the reward.

The Board of Directors decides on the maximum reward for each participant. The maximum total amount of potential share rewards to be paid based on the performance periods 2023 and 2024–2025 of these two Plans is 240 000 gross shares of Robit Plc, corresponding to 1.1 percent of the total number of the company’s shares. Payable reward consists of reward shares, remaining after the deduction of a cash proportion. The cash proportion is required for covering taxes. The company determines the ratio between the share proportion and cash proportion, e.g., on a country-specific, individual or personnel group basis. Sizing of the Plan is dimensioned so that the total dilution of all existing share plans stays always under 4 percent of the total number of the company’s shares.

ROBIT PLC

Board of Directors

Harri Sjöholm

Chairman of the Board

Further information:

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman of the Board

+358 40 062 2092

harri.sjoholm@robitgroup.com